EVE Energy Leadership Reveals World-Class Lithium Battery Innovations among the 2nd China International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit and CIBF 2023

Mr. Samuel Sang , vice president of EVE Energy, delivered a keynote speech on the green and low-carbon manufacturing of lithium batteries and carbon reduction strategies at the 2 nd China International Batter Industry Cooperation Summit

Dr. Zheng Zhong from the EVE Central Research Institute of Lithium Energy introduced his special report on high-specific-energy battery tech and extended-life lithium batteries at the CIBF2023 International Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy Co., Ltd. ("EVE Energy" or "the Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, recently participated in the 2nd China International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit held in Shenzhen on May 17, 2023 and the International Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries. Mr. Samuel Sang, Vice President of EVE Energy, and Dr. Zheng Zhong from the EVE Energy's Central Research Institute of Lithium Energy respectively focused on lithium battery lifecycle carbon reduction and the direction for development of high-specific-energy lithium battery technology. The two shared expert insights and analyses of the battery industry and promoted the development of green manufacturing and a low-carbon transportation industry.

Carbon reduction starts with green manufacturing

EVE Energy is an avid promoter of green supply chains and understands that carbon reduction in the complete life cycle of lithium batteries begins with manufacturing. The Company's Jingmen High-Tech Industrial Development Zone production base was one of the first to carry out the partition of raw and recycled materials from waste batteries, which speeds up the recycling process. At present, EVE Energy is improving the utilization rate of valuable metals such as lithium and nickel through technological innovation, and the scale of partition wall supply is expected to reach 30 billion yuan by 2025. EVE Energy also uses recyclable and degradable packaging materials to realize low-carbon transportation.

At the Summit, Mr. Sang, shared: "In order to achieve carbon reduction for the entire lithium battery lifecycle, EVE Energy has adopted measures including green electricity usage, an improved rate of recycled material utilization, and cutting-edge sustainable technology innovation. In the future, we expect to reduce the carbon content of our unit products by 69%."

High-energy-density lithium-metal batteries with long life

Not only performing in high specific energy characteristics, lithium batteries also allow for over 500 charging cycles while supporting 4C output capability, with higher C values representing higher power and faster charging and discharging combined with safety performance, environmental adaptability, and storage performance that ensure the needs of multiple consumer scenarios are met. Dr. Zheng revealed that in terms of producibility, EVE Energy has a fully automated lamination production line, and has the ability to fully customize and scale production of various types of secondary lithium metal batteries.

Dr. Zheng shared: " EVE Energy's lithium battery technology research and development is moving swiftly towards fast-charging capabilities, and we will continue to develop high-rate charging and lithium uniform deposition technologies for secondary lithium metal batteries."

EVE Energy has to date provided over 1.7 billion smart meter batteries internationally in the lithium energy consumer battery field, ranking first in sales and exports for seven consecutive years. In 2022, the Company's cylindrical battery market share ranked among the top four globally and first among domestic brands, with consumer lithium-ion products serving the world's first-tier brands. In the energy storage battery field, global shipments ranked in the top three in 2022, and in the power battery field, the installed capacity of domestic power batteries ranked among the top five between January and April 2023.

Looking forward to a green manufacturing future

Based on the application of intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, EVE Energy plans to build at least three zero-carbon factories in each provincial base within the next three years, each with highly automated and digitalized manufacturing processes and energy management mechanisms. Together, this will greatly increase the value and quantity of EVE Energy's products, helping the Company save energy and reduce carbon as the terawatt-hours (TWh) era begins.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially regarding the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 4,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,900 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory". Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

