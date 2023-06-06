Don't Forget to Enter the Eggland's Best MVP (Most Valuable Plate) Sweepstakes

Families can enter for a chance to win a trip to the Little League Baseball® World Series!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step up to the plate and swing for the chance to win big with Eggland's Best MVP (Most Valuable Plate) Sweepstakes! To help fuel the next generation of busy sports families, Eggland's Best has partnered with Little League® to give fans the chance to win a trip for four to the Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport this summer, plus other egg-citing prizes. There's still time to enter daily from now until June 30th at EBFamilySweeps.com.

"At Little League, we know how valuable it is for our baseball and softball teams to eat smart while they're playing hard," said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "That is why we're so excited to have the support of Eggland's Best this year, as the Official Egg of Little League, to encourage players and their families to keep their wellness in check with nutrition tips and resources and have fun while doing so!"

As the Official Egg of Little League Baseball and Softball, Eggland's Best will also be providing families with nutrition-focused tips and delicious, easy recipes to fuel them for success this season! Fans can join in on fun activities and giveaways with Eggland's Best at the Little League World Series Fan Zone during the Little League Softball® World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, from August 6-13 and the Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 16-27.

Eggland's Best has also committed to supporting local leagues within the Little League Challenger Division®, an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, through the establishment of a grant program designed to assist local communities enhance the operation and offerings within their program.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Little League to provide resources for busy sports families to help them focus on the importance of nutrition while staying active," said Kurt Misialek, Eggland's Best President and CEO. "We're also looking forward to seeing the lucky fans who will get the chance to attend the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport this year!"

Little Leaguers have big appetites, so Eggland's Best has enlisted Sports Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist (RDN) Dawn Jackson Blatner to create nutritious Pizza-Style Egg Bites and Tortilla Egg Roll-Ups that will keep kids satisfied between practices and games! Both recipes are made with Eggland's Best eggs, so parents can feel confident that they're fueling their little sluggers with essential vitamins and nutrients for success.

"For families in need of a quick, nutritious bite, I always recommend recipes made with Eggland's Best eggs, because they provide superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs," said Blatner. "Life can get busy, but when parents have easy meals stocked in the fridge that kids enjoy and support their overall wellness, it's a win-win for everyone!"

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST MVP (MOST VALUABLE PLATE) SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 5/9/23 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 6/30/23 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.

