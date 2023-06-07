Simply Business to Offer General Liability Insurance on Appulate's Commercial Lines Quoting Platform

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC, a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced that it will offer general liability insurance on Appulate , a digital submission management system used by retail insurance agencies to easily conduct business with their markets of choice.

(PRNewsfoto/Simply Business) (PRNewswire)

"Our mission is to provide small business owners comprehensive digital insurance solutions," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "As we continue to introduce our product offering to the agent distribution channel, it is important that we partner with companies like Appulate that share our commitment to simplifying insurance through automation and digital innovation."

Appulate connects agents, wholesalers, MGAs and carriers on one platform and streamlines the insurance submission process. Harborway Insurance™*, presented by Simply Business, will participate on Appulate's panel of carriers as a general liability provider.

"Our partnership with Simply Business is based on a shared mission of driving digital transformation in the insurance industry," said Jeff Harris, President of Appulate. "The addition of their comprehensive general liability product offering to our online platform enables us to equip our agents with the solutions they need to grow their businesses."

For more information, please visit SimplyBusiness.com .

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With thousands of customers, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

*Harborway Insurance™ policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance™ is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, an affiliate of Simply Business, LLC, and a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About Appulate

Appulate, the leader in insurtech for over a decade – facilitates the evolution of technology and changes the way more than 35,000 agents generate quotes, expand their business, and communicate with carriers. Appulate powers the digital transformation of insurance by bringing together the insured, agent, wholesale broker, MGA, and carrier on a single "point of sale" platform designed to expedite the rate, quote, and bind process for property and casualty risks. As the fastest-growing technology company in the insurance industry, Appulate presents a combination of outstanding service, advanced technology, and high-value proposition. By streamlining business processes through innovation and bridging data across agency management systems Appulate has been recognized by key analysts for its contribution to cost savings.

Media contact:

Jackie Dunn

Jackie.Dunn@simplybusiness.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simply Business