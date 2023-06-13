Sinclair Digital Previews AGILE-CORE™, the Most Energy Efficient DC Connected Lighting System

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital is pleased to announce AGILE-CORE™, the first all-direct current (DC) connected lighting system that provides the highest energy efficiency and offers a total cost of ownership comparable to alternating current (AC) line voltage lighting for warehouses, big box stores, and other building types. The company will preview its AGILE-CORE™ system at Realcomm 2023, June 13-15 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and at the NECA/BICSI Summit, June 26-28 at the Denver Grand Hyatt.

AGILE-CORE™ is a system of modular, plug-and-play solutions for lighting and IT-based digital connectivity that combines innovative Fault Managed Power, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and Luum.io's extended PoE (X-PoE®) technology to safely and cost-effectively deliver power and data over longer distances using low-voltage wiring methodologies. The system offers per-port granular energy reporting, reduces maintenance with fewer failure points, and uses less copper and rare-earth materials than traditional AC line voltage lighting systems.

The AGILE-CORE™ system features a Fault Managed Power distribution system that remotely powers Luum network switches that either delivers standard IEEE 802.3bt PoE to connected devices or identifies a passive X-PoE® connector to provide 120W of power per Luum X-PoE® port without the need for an external device driver. The system comprises a rack-based headend for power transmission and centralized control along with one or more remote Building Infrastructure Termination System (BITS™) compact racks.

BITS™ racks terminate low-voltage cabling infrastructure for lighting and other IT devices (e.g., surveillance cameras, wireless access points). Each BITS™ rack supports high-bay lighting for approximately 10,000 square feet of space. High-bay lights directly connected via X-PoE® connectors are controlled internally by the network switch to enable typical lighting control functions (on/off/dim) per channel. Depending on the wattage of a fixture, one or more lights connected to a switch's X-PoE® port can be daisy-chained to fully utilize the per port power budget.

Sinclair Digital and Luum are working together with several lighting manufacturers to produce 25,000-lumen high-bay light fixtures that can be powered and controlled from a single X-PoE® switch port, providing a high-bay fixture efficiency of 218.2 lm/W. A total system efficiency of approximately 95% is possible. As a value-added reseller with expertise in design/build installations, Sinclair Digital will provide packaged AGILE-CORE™ systems to electrical contractors, lighting agents, and specifiers.

For preview demonstrations of AGILE-CORE™ with Luum X-PoE® technology for high-bay lighting, visit Sinclair Digital at Booth 537 at Realcomm 2023, June 14-15 in Las Vegas, or at Table 10/11 at the BICSI/NECA Summit, June 26-28 in Denver.

For more information and sales inquiries, visit www.sinclair-digital.com or email info@sinclair-digital.com.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls, and Battery Energy Storage Systems. Sinclair Digital is also an AI-based software company that revolutionizes the design to operations paradigm of buildings and a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. Named after the completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

