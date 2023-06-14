New Country Music Album "WARRIOR LIFE" Debuts on Flag Day; 100% of Funds Raised to Benefit Sierra Delta in Support of U.S. Veterans

Album features Grammy Award-winning singers, songwriters, musicians, mixers, and masters including Billy Dawson, Lee Brice, David Lee Roth, Ilan Rubin, Billy Sheehan, and more.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Delta is excited to announce the launch of WARRIOR LIFE, a new country music album featuring a long list of award-winning singers, songwriters, musicians, mixers, and masters – available to download by donation only today. The creation of the album was inspired by war veterans and represents a commitment to supporting their well-being and honoring the sacrifices they've made for their country.

Warrior Life is a new country music album supporting U.S. war veterans and their families and features a long list of award-winning singers, songwriters, musicians, mixers, and masters. 100% of funds raised from the album will benefit Sierra Delta in support of U.S. Veterans. (PRNewswire)

WARRIOR LIFE is a passion project that was spearheaded by Billy Dawson, a West Texas native singer, songwriter, and producer who has collaborated with many of Music City's top writers and has shared the stage with artists including Toby Keith, Lee Brice, Big and Rich, Josh Turner, and many more. Dawson wanted to find a way to show solidarity with veterans through the power of music, and with the help of Chris Bishop, a longtime friend and the CEO of North American Motor Car, the project was funded. Dawson then dedicated a year of his time to finishing the album, which features eleven new songs and is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other prominent music platforms. One hundred percent of all donations for the WARRIOR LIFE album will go to Sierra Delta to help support U.S. veterans and their families.

"WARRIOR LIFE is all about highlighting and supporting veterans who have fought for our freedoms," commented Dawson. "It's a truly inspiring and utterly real record, written with passion and hope. The goal was to help people and lift their spirits up. Whether you're listening to a song like '22' and it saves a life, or 'God and a Dog' and you discover how amazing a dog can be for therapy, there's a long list of songs that will hopefully reach everyone a little differently. I'm blessed to be a part of it!"

"Billy called me to tell me about the album and his goals for creating it, and I said – 'Hell yes, I will support it!'" shared Bishop. "I come from a family with two generations of US Marines and was raised to be a proud American. I am very thankful for the sacrifices of the men and women who have fought for our freedoms and their families. Billy, and the amazing musicians and writers who came together to support him in making this album, have created an amazing opportunity to connect and inspire everyone who hears it!"

The album was produced and recorded by Billy Dawson and Dawson Studios. The songs featured in the album were written by Billy Dawson and a variety of artists, veterans, and friends, including Aaron Barker, Chris Bishop, Lee Brice, Sara Brice, Mike Britt, Jason Culbreath, Scott Davis, Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Eriksson, BJ Ganem, Kelli Johnson, Sgt. Maj. Carlton W Kent (16th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps), Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin, Brendan McCarthy, Blake NeeSmith, Wood Newton, Ava Paige, Damien Sheerin, and Troy Walls.

The album was mixed by legendary mixing engineers including Chris Lord Alge, Tome Lord Alge, Tom Baker, Bob Clearmountain, Ben Grosse, Dan Korneff, Skidd Mills, Mike Plotnikoff, Reid F. Shippen, and Joe Zook. The songs were digitally mastered by Chris Athens, Brad Blackwood, Nathan Dantzler, Chris Gehringer, Ted Jensen, Bob Ludwig, Pete Lyman, Justin Sturtz, and Howie Weinberg. Additional musicians also featured throughout the album include David Lee Roth, Ilan Rubin, Billy Sheehan, Steve Vai, and The Winery Dogs.

"I am so grateful to Billy Dawson, Chris Bishop, and everyone else who contributed to the creation of the WARRIOR LIFE album," said BJ Ganem, CEO, President and Founder of Sierra Delta and a Combat Marine Veteran. "It has been amazing working with everyone and watching so many people come together to create such an incredible album of songs that represent the love and sacrifice of the American Warrior and their families."

Download and listen to the new WARRIOR LIFE album and donate to Sierra Delta today at SierraDelta.com/WarriorLife.

About Sierra Delta

Sierra Delta is a National Veteran Non-Profit working to increase access and connection for ALL veterans to ALL types of Service Dogs! Learn more at sierradelta.com. Follow on social media (@sierradeltaservicedogs) and subscribe on YouTube to see all the veterans and their dogs!

