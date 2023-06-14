New Study: ST Math Use Drives Significant Improvement in Texas Students' Math Scores

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by MIND Research Institute shows that students who used the ST Math program made significantly higher gains in math proficiency. The study, which included over 160,400 students across Texas, found a 13.6 percentage point advantage in growth in percent of students achieving "Meets" or "Masters" on the 2022 STAAR for students who used ST Math with fidelity.

Texas Equitable Impact (PRNewswire)

ST Math is a PreK-8 instructional program that fills crucial gaps in any math curriculum. Animated formative feedback introduces a positive math learning experience that has repeatedly proven to deepen students' conceptual understanding of mathematics. ST Math's cognitive playground enables perseverance and transforms students' relationship from "struggling with math" to "discovering math".

Susanna Gutierrez, Director of STEM, El Paso Independent School District: "ST Math has elevated student achievement by engaging our students in deep and enjoyable math experiences without language barriers. The pace of ST Math supports students in authentic learning and helps them understand math concepts more readily with spatial-temporal reasoning. Best of all, it builds confidence in their abilities and fosters a love of learning math that can be carried into later grades and beyond. ST Math is a valuable resource and an excellent way to reach all learners."

Most significantly, the study revealed that the unique and patented ST Math evidence-based learning approach provides equitable learning access and transcends language barriers, confirming that ST Math provides similar effectiveness across all student subgroups . Regardless of race/ethnicity, socioeconomics, demographics, or language, results show that every student group benefits from ST Math games.

Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Education: "We are thrilled to see the positive impact that ST Math is having on Texas student outcomes and self-perceptions about their ability to be successful mathematicians. The magnitude of the study not only demonstrated ST Math's impact on all student subgroups in Texas, but it also proved that these results are scalable statewide and thus nationwide. We continue to see that the more students play ST Math, the higher their scores. This is what we mean by equitable impact: ST Math works for ALL students and ensures their future success."

TEA partnered with MIND Education to provide educators and K-5 students free access to ST Math. The ST Math program is currently used by over 2,500 schools across Texas, and has been adopted by thousands more across the country.

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country.

