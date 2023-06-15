EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) Now Accepting Applications for Black and Hispanic/Latino Entrepreneurs Looking to Scale Their Businesses

The 12-month, hands-on business accelerator program offers cohort members comprehensive access to mentors, business curriculum, growth resources and capital connections.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that applications for the 2024 cohort of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) program are open for Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs seeking to put their businesses on a path for broadscale growth. Applications are open now until August 31, 2023.

Despite systemic financial and institutional barriers, Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs are a major economic force, generating some $700 billion in revenue. Over the past decade, Black- and Hispanic/Latino-led companies have started more than 1 million new businesses across the United States, leading to millions of net-new jobs.1 The free accelerator program was founded in 2019 as an expansion of EY's current entrepreneur programs, which include producing the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program for nearly 40 years and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ for over 15 years. EAN was designed to help bridge the disparity gap that exists for Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, who are essential to the country's growth and economic success.

EAN offers direct involvement and coaching from EY executives; a curriculum focused on key business areas like marketing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and cybersecurity; and connections to potential investors, alliances, vendors and customers. Since 2020, EAN-affiliated entrepreneurs have raised over $25.7 million in funding. Last year's cohort benefited from 3,325 mentor hours and 400 one-on-one business-building meetings via various networking events and community sessions.

"We must continue to help companies and allies realize that working with emerging Black and Hispanic/Latino businesses is good strategic business versus charity," says Nit Reeder, EY EAN Program Director. "Our EAN program serves as a platform for highlighting the contributions these enterprises make to our civic and business landscapes. The growth and success we've seen in those who have completed the program demonstrates how far we can all go in breaking down the barriers that exist for these entrepreneurial communities."

More information about the program requirements can be found below.

What: EAN is designed to be a manageable 12-month program for busy executives. The platform includes assessments, one-on-one coaching, a curriculum customized based on needs, access to online tools and networking events, and promotional exposure.

When: Applications are being accepted now through August 31, 2023. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance on a rolling basis beginning in December.

Who: Applicants must meet the following criteria: Black or Hispanic/Latino business owners who are founding CEOs and majority owners of any privately held, for-profit company based in the US. The company must be more than two years old and 51% Black- or Hispanic/Latino-owned.

How: Applicants who meet the criteria can apply online at ey.com/ean. The accelerator is free and there is no cost to apply.

Quotes from EY Entrepreneurs Access Network participants:

"I am so thankful for the knowledge I gained through the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and the investment in me as a founder," said Javier Diaz, co-founder of OSI Engineering, a technology workforce solutions company. "The access, resources and support that I received helped me grow as a leader and expand my business. In fact, I am so supportive of the program that I now serve as a member of the EAN Alumni Advisory Board."

"In building Vontélle Eyewear, my business partner and I were hyper-focused on the 'why' and realized there was something missing in the market. Our purpose was personal, and we needed a network that understood our mission," said Nancey Harris, co-founder and COO of Vontélle Eyewear. "As a Black- and women-owned business, the EAN program provided the coaching and connections needed to help recognize our value and capitalize on it."

"The EAN program is a powerful resource for my tech business," said Paola Santana, founder and CEO of GLASS, a company that provides e-commerce solutions for governments in meeting their procurement needs. "We have ambitious plans to reach 19,000 US local governments with our pioneering government marketplace, GLASS Commerce. Being a part of EAN and able to leverage the coaching and network is very helpful in expanding our outreach and mission."

For more information, please visit ey.com/ean.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

1 U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

