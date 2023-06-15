NewsWhip launches new Interest Quadrant -- "A GPS for navigating complex public issues"

NewsWhip announces a new "Interest Quadrant", giving communications and media professionals a precise, real-time map of the people and brands involved in any story spreading on social media.

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsWhip, the leader in predictive media intelligence, today announced the launch of the Interest Quadrant — a live map of the people and brands involved in any news event, showing precisely the media interest and public engagement each person or brand is receiving. This marks the first time that such a live, real-time visualization has been made available to PR and media professionals.

The Interest Quadrant provides a precise, real-time map of the top people and brands involved in any story. (PRNewswire)

"A GPS for navigating complex public issues"

The new visualization uses state-of-the-art natural language processing to identify the key people and brands driving any story, then uses NewsWhip's precision, real-time data to track public and media interest in each of those drivers.

Zach Silber, head of insights and analytics, Subject Matter+Kivvit, hailed the new feature as "a GPS for how to navigate complex public issues" and said it would provide "a map for brands to compare themselves against their peers - and their aspirational peers."

The Interest Quadrant provides :

Complete understanding of the drivers of any news event, as it unfolds

Easy identification of "white space opportunities" attracting disproportionate public interest, and less media interest

A comparative map for brands to see their performance against the competition

"We're excited to bring the interest quadrant to our users, and expand on our suite of real-time insights," said Dervilla Mullan, CPO, NewsWhip. "For the first time, comms professionals will be able to automatically unpack the individuals and brands that are most associated with any topic or narrative, plot the media and public interest in real time, and commit to decisions based on that information."

This update marks another step in NewsWhip's ongoing mission to help comms professionals understand and predict the digital media ecosystem, and comes in the wake of a $13M funding round in February.

About NewsWhip

NewsWhip ( www.newswhip.com ) is the only real-time media monitoring platform that predicts the stories and topics that will matter in the hours ahead, giving communications professionals the clarity they need for quick and confident decisions. Using NewsWhip, they can predict the news, unpack crises and issues, and better understand which stories are engaging audiences on a global and local scale.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewsWhip