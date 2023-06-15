TEAMSTERS DEMAND AVIATION WORKER PROTECTION BE PRIORITIZED IN FAA REAUTHORIZATION BILL

Legislation Must Improve Safety, Economic Conditions for Essential Aviation Workers

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the inclusion of policies that are beneficial to aviation workers in the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, but also call on lawmakers to revise the legislation without provisions that put pilots and the flying public at risk. Yesterday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bill, which reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration and makes numerous policy changes that will have significant impacts on the aviation industry.

"It was good to see the inclusion of efforts to stop the outsourcing of aircraft maintenance, provide more career pathways for veterans, protect airline employees from abuse and assault, and to protect Teamster-represented manufacturing jobs from unfair competition by Chinese state owned-enterprises," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "There are, however, a few provisions that absolutely must be scrapped before this bill can move forward."

"We oppose the inclusion of changes to First Officer Qualifications via expanded simulation credits – a dangerous policy that lowers training standards for pilots," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "Additionally, the inclusion of a partisan amendment that would increase the mandatory retirement age for pilots represents substantial risks to the safety and operations of our airline network and threatens the U.S.'s position as the gold-standard of aviation safety. It is imperative that this poison pill language be removed from the legislation as it moves forward."

