DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN HENDERSON, NEVADA

HENDERSON, Nev., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso is pleased to announce that it will open a new store at Whitney Ranch Shopping Center in Henderson, Nevada on June 24. This opening marks the 5th Daiso location in Nevada.

Discover Daiso! (PRNewswire)

As a value driven company, Daiso's retail stores provide customers the opportunity to shop a wide range of quality products at a great price. "Our mission is to create joy through a fun shopping experience with unique products at an extraordinary value. Daiso's expansion into new markets aligns with our vision to create an opportunity for everybody to Discover Daiso!" says Lance Twitty, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Daiso USA.

The Daiso store at Whitney Ranch Shopping Center encompasses 5,000 square feet, and features items that include products from stationery, kitchen, cosmetics, home goods and more. This will be Daiso's 99th store in North America. Across the globe, the retailer has more than 5,500 stores and 3,300 stores in Japan alone. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "Expanding in Nevada is just the next step in our growth strategy. We currently operate 98 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024. Nevada based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores in the state. That certainly influenced our timing of expanding within Nevada early in our growth strategy."

Daiso will celebrate its soft opening at Whitney Ranch Shopping Center on Wednesday, June 21, beginning at 2 p.m. The official grand opening of the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center store is on Saturday, June 24. The first 100 customers that make a minimum purchase of $30 on June 24th and 25th will receive a free goodie bag.

The Whitney Ranch Shopping Center Daiso store is anchored by neighboring tenant Ross and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Daiso was founded in 1977 in Japan and entered the US market in 2005. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daiso USA