This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Outdoor Power Equipment Helps Weather A Storm or Power Outage "it's important to be prepared year-round given any season can be storm season. We see more people investing in portable and whole house generators and having other outdoor power equipment on hand such as chainsaws and water pumps to mitigate any damage from felled trees and water damage and floods," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.
- ABB E-mobility expands solutions for public and fleet EV charging in North America "ABB E-mobility is committed to developing and deploying advanced charging technologies that are ready for the current and future requirements of public charging sites as well as the unique needs of every sized EV fleet," said Bob Stojanovic, Senior Vice President for ABB E-mobility in North America.
- Experience the Future of Green Energy Solutions: Jackery to Unveil Exciting New Products at Outdoor Retailers Exhibition
The portable energy storage industry is currently in its early stages of development and has not yet made significant progress in the market. However, Jackery acknowledges the potential for growth and the rising popularity of portable energy solutions that encourage eco-friendly and sustainable living.
- New Deloitte report: Emerging green hydrogen market set to help reshape global energy map by end of decade, creating US$1.4 trillion market by 2050
Deloitte's outlook provides extensive detail into the cost, production, and market of hydrogen, even analyzing the business challenges facing the successful implementation of clean hydrogen, and providing insights into various market dynamics, such as optimal infrastructure sizing, investment needs, and technology choices.
- OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel
This global maiden voyage is an important milestone in decarbonization of the maritime industry, providing proof-of-concept for green methanol as a safe, efficient, commercially ready fuel for global shipping.
- dcbel's residential bidirectional DC charger first to achieve certification in the US
The unprecedented certification process was over two years in the making. dcbel collaborated with Intertek, a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) program member, to validate the safety of the product across a wide range of conditions and scenarios.
- Eco-dynamic Tech to Unveil World's First Colored Solar Awning: Artpiece for RV 1000W
A game-changer for RV users, Artpiece for RV 1000W combines solar power supply and sun shading in one solution. Instead of using fabric as awning material, it integrates lightweight 360° rollable flexible HJT solar modules and eliminates fabric replacements.
- Cadiz Partners with Scale Microgrids to Develop Clean Energy Microgrids for Water Supply, Pipeline Project
The solar-hybrid microgrids designed by Scale for Cadiz will combine ground mount Solar PV, battery storage, and advanced, high-efficiency distributed generation that can lower energy costs by more than 30%, provide 100% uptime reliability and cut carbon emissions by more than 75%.
- Anker Expands Into Home Energy Solutions With Launch of Anker Solix Brand
The new Anker Solix brand includes a line of solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and modular solar battery storage systems for the home. Additionally, Anker's popular portfolio of portable power stations (formerly known as PowerHouse) will now be part of Anker Solix.
- Gridware Raises $10.5 Million to Improve Grid Reliability Nationwide This round of funding will fuel this growth while providing additional support to Gridware's utility customers looking to improve their operations. This includes increasing visibility on aging infrastructure while improving overall reliability for utility customers by reducing outage time and identifying wildfire risks before they ignite.
