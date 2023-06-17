Gui'an Embraces New Energy and New Material Industry to Integrate Guizhou and Shanghai Resources

GUIYANG, China, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

As the last cubic of concrete craned and placed on the roof of its module plant, CATL Guizhou Power Battery Manufacturing Base celebrated a milestone of its Gui'an Phase I project.

Kicking off in Gui'an New District in February 2022, the CATL Guizhou Power Battery Manufacturing Base project covers an area of about 95.7 hectares, with a planned annual production capacity of 60 GWh of power and energy storage battery. The project will be developed in two phases, among which Phase I, covering 59 hectares with an annual production capacity of 30 GWh power, energy storage battery production lines, and supporting facilities, is still under construction.

CATL Guizhou‎ New Energy Power and Energy Storage Battery Production and Manufacturing Base under construction. (Source: Guizhou Daily/ Zhang Jian) (PRNewswire)

According to the head of the project, the manufacturing base will be equipped with CATL's cutting-edge high-takttime and highly flexible production lines with an automation rate of as high as 95%. By taking Gui'an as a significant base, CATL Guizhou aims to create a green industrial chain system with low or zero carbon emissions from upstream phosphate mining, phosphorus, and fluorine chemicals production, to lithium-ion battery manufacturing, downstream applications, and battery recycling, thus helping Guizhou build a new energy automobile industry ecosystem with distinctive characteristics and outstanding advantages.

The manufacturing base remains one of the important projects introduced by Shanghai Zhangjiang (Gui'an) Hi-tech Park. After putting it into operation, the expected benefits of Phase I include RMB15 billion annual output value, RMB 1 billion annual tax contribution, and over 3,000 job opportunities.

The blueprinted Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park, expanding 17 square kilometers in south-central Pudong New District of Shanghai, is one of the key development zones together with Lujiazui, Jinqiao, and Waigaoqiao development zones. In early April, Gui'an New District took the initiative to co-build an industrial park with Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park. Subsequently, Gui'an Development Group and Zhangjiang Group soon reached a consensus on co-developing Zhangjiang (Gui'an) Hi-tech Park in Phase II of Guiyang big data sci-tech innovation city. Backed by Gui'an New District and Pudong New District, the Park will combine the resources and strengths of Guizhou and Shanghai to power up the high-quality development of big data, new energy, and new materials sectors.

The Guizhou-Yangtze Delta industrial match-making conference on June 1 witnessed the execution of the strategic cooperation agreement on Shanghai Zhangjiang-Gui'an Hi-tech Park. Contracts for 46 industrial investment projects were signed at the meeting, including Guizhou Tianneng Recycling Material Industrial Park and Huaxi District Specialty Beverage Production Base and covering a large scope of industries, such as new energy vehicle and battery materials, big data electronic information, aerospace and equipment, cultural tourism, Maotai-flavor baijiu, basis materials, modern chemical industry, modern energy, modern commerce, modern finance, modern logistics, and eco-food.

