QuickFee Appoints Rafael Casas as Director, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships

LOS ANGELES , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an Accounts Receivable (AR) accelerator and payments solution provider for accounting firms, QuickFee continues to invest in its partnerships within the CPA profession – most recently by appointing experienced industry leader Rafael Casas as Director, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships in the US.

Starting on June 20, 2023, Casas now leads the US alliances and partner strategy to cultivate and deepen QuickFee's strategic relationships in the accounting profession. He is also responsible for increasing QuickFee brand awareness among CPA firms by empowering partners to become strong advocates for our unique product suite in speeding up the bill-to-cash cycle, which includes an easy online payment platform, multiple convenient payment options, and powerful e-invoicing integrations with leading practice management systems.

Casas brings almost 20 years of business development, consulting, and advisory experience in the financial technology sector and the accounting profession, across a wide variety of areas including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), blockchain, cryptocurrency, and payments.

He also has extensive experience supporting and working alongside accounting teams within global companies like Sage, Oracle Netsuite, Hansen Technologies, and Bitwave.

Commenting on the appointment, Rafael Casas shared:

"I am thrilled and honored to join the team at QuickFee in helping CPA firms evolve their payment processes. With a renewed strategy to develop market leading solutions for the accounting profession, QuickFee is in a perfect position to capture a greater share of the US market for payments and AR acceleration. I look forward to building new relationships and working with our existing partners to identify areas of opportunity."

Jennifer Warawa, QuickFee President of North America, also commented:

"We are so pleased to welcome Rafael to our team and are fortunate to benefit from his vast expertise in both the accounting profession and the financial technology space. We know investing in these strategic alliances and partnerships is an important way to expand our reach with top CPA firms and assist them in their digital transformation journeys. With Rafael's significant experience, connections, and expertise, we can also provide more direct and intentional growth support for our alliance relationships and partnerships."

About QuickFee

QuickFee helps professional service firms eliminate late payments and reduce aging Accounts Receivable. With an easy online payment platform, multiple convenient payment options, and powerful e-invoicing integrations with practice management systems, QuickFee speeds up the work-to-cash cycle for accounting and law firms.

Through the QuickFee payment portal, accounting and legal clients can choose to pay their provider with a credit card, ACH/eCheck transfer, or a payment plan over 3-12 months. Clients can also select either one-time or recurring payments (while the firm gets paid upfront and in full every time.)

The result? Professionals can stop chasing payments, cut down on paper check processing costs, and achieve more for their clients than ever before. For more information, please visit quickfee.com.

