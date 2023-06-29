Dr. Andres Bratt-Leal to Present Preclinical Safety and Efficacy Data for ANPD001 at the 2023 World Parkinson Congress in Barcelona

Dr. Andres Bratt-Leal to Present Preclinical Safety and Efficacy Data for ANPD001 at the 2023 World Parkinson Congress in Barcelona

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week at the upcoming World Parkinson Congress (WPC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, Aspen Neuroscience co-founder Andres Bratt-Leal, PhD, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, will present preclinical safety and efficacy data for the first time for ANPD001, Aspen's iPSC-derived lead candidate for treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD).

"Preclinical Safety and Efficacy of Dopamine Neuron Progenitor Cells Derived from PD Donor-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells" was selected by WPC as a leading abstract and therefore will be presented at the conference Poster Sessions, as well as among the top 15 percent of abstract submissions to be featured at the Congress Poster Tour on the evening of Wednesday, July 5th.

More information will be announced following the presentation.

The World Parkinson Congress provides an international forum for scientists, clinical researchers, health care professionals, people with Parkinson's, and others to come together to discuss, learn and engage in debate around the latest scientific discoveries, medical and comprehensive care practices related to Parkinson's disease.

Unlike other scientific congresses, the World Parkinson Congress brings together all members of the Parkinson's community. As an inclusive event, the WPC was founded on the belief that getting world leaders out of their professional silos and forcing a cross-pollination of the scientific, clinical, rehabilitation, and advocacy communities would expedite the discovery of a cure and cultivate best treatment practices for this devastating disease that affects over 8.5 million people worldwide.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a development-stage, private biotechnology company focused on personalized (autologous) cell therapies. The company is developing induced-pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and characterize pluripotent-derived cell medicines, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.