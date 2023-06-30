Bonterra Organic Estates Honors Former CEO and Visionary Winemaker Paul Dolan with the 'Paul Dolan Block' at Butler Ranch

HOPLAND, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonterra Organic Estates is proud to publicly announce the dedication of the Paul Dolan Block, an extraordinary parcel of Petite Sirah nestled within the renowned Butler Ranch in Mendocino County. This block is located within the Regenerative Organic Certified® mountain vineyard, offering breathtaking views of the Dolan family's Dark Horse Ranch. The dedication took place during an educational workshop on April 4 of this year hosted by Bonterra Organic Estates in partnership with the Regenerative Organic Alliance, featuring Dolan as a keynote speaker. The gathering poignantly reflected and honored Dolan's impact — a pioneering figure whose unwavering commitment to organic viticulture accelerated its widespread recognition and significantly influenced the wine industry.

Bonterra Organic Estates Honors Former CEO and Visionary Winemaker with the 'Paul Dolan Block' at Butler Ranch

Dolan's journey with Fetzer Vineyards, now known as Bonterra Organic Estates, began in 1977 as a winemaker. His unwavering dedication and passion guided the company's growth for an impressive 27 years, ultimately propelling him to the position of CEO. As a visionary leader and trailblazing winemaker, Dolan firmly believed that exceptional wine comes from a profound connection to the land and a reverence for nature. In an era when the concept of "organic" was unheard of, he championed sustainable agriculture, embracing organic, biodynamic, and regenerative organic practices. His deep-rooted conviction in the power of organic farming led to the planting of the winery's inaugural organic grapevines in the late 1980s, ultimately giving life to the renowned Bonterra brand, a leader in organic wine.

"This is an unequivocal tribute to Paul Dolan's leadership and dedication," remarked Giancarlo Bianchetti, CEO of Bonterra Organic Estates. "He played a pivotal role in acquiring the Butler Ranch and envisioned its planting with Rhone varietals, as we see today. We honor his lifelong work in advancing organic viticulture and carry forth the spirit of his vision through the Paul Dolan Block."

Dolan passed away on Monday, June 26. Over the course of his five decade-long career, he inspired and educated countless individuals, leading with his conviction that farming must be in service of life. His impact has left an indelible mark on the industry and the Mendocino County community. The Paul Dolan Block will serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy for generations to come.

About Bonterra Organic Estates

The United States' largest Regenerative Organic Certified® winery, Bonterra Organic Estates is an award-winning purveyor of multi-origin wines, selling in over 50 countries worldwide. Founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County, CA, in 1968 as Fetzer Vineyards, and today part of global powerhouse Viña Concha y Toro, Bonterra Organic Estates remains driven by excellence, innovation, and longstanding commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on crafting wines made from organic and Regenerative Organic Certified® grapes, Bonterra Organic Estates is a leading U.S. marketer of wines and the nation's primary importer of South American wines. As a B Corp recognized as "Outstanding" by the nonprofit B Lab, Bonterra Organic Estates is grounded in the transformational goals of regenerative business. For more information about Bonterra Organic Estates and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.bonterra.com.

