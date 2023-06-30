This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including Latino pride at McDonald's and an initiative to stop veteran suicide.
NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Mic Drop: Global Artist Camilo Joins Ritmo y Color McDonald's, Inviting Fans Nationwide to Vote for Concert Destinations
This year, McDonald's USA is taking the third annual celebration of Latino pride and culture to a whole new level with a fiery lineup featuring three headline performances by Colombian singer-songwriter and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, Camilo, plus augmented reality art installations by seven visual artists across select U.S. McDonald's restaurants.
- H&M USA & Buy From a Black Woman Rally Local Communities to Support Black Women Owned Businesses With Return of the Inspire Tour
This year, H&M is bringing the Inspire Tour, the multi-city, pop-up shopping event to five cities: Philadelphia, PA, Charlotte, NC, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Atlanta, GA. The Inspire Tour highlights local Black Women owned businesses, rallies communities to shop from local vendors and serves as a networking opportunity for business owners.
- NFL Players Association and Black Men Vote Announce Historic Partnership
"Black Men Vote's mission to empower men of color and to educate them on issues that impact our communities seamlessly aligns with what we stand for as a union as well as with the players we represent," NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said.
- Face the Fight™ Launches to Help Stop Veteran Suicide
The mission of the initiative is to break the stigma of seeking help, increase the conversation about the problem and complement the efforts of The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD) and many others to stop veteran suicide.
- Braille Institute Names Winners of the 2023 Braille Challenge
Braille Challenge, in its 23rd year, is the only academic competition of its kind in North America and the U.K. for students who are blind or visually impaired. The top 51 students were invited to Braille Challenge Finals from the more than 800 students who participated in one of 57 regional competitions.
- Most Apps and Online Platforms Used by Kids Are Likely Sharing and Selling Their Data, According to a New Report from Common Sense Media
The "2023 State of Kids' Privacy" report analyzed the privacy practices of over 200 apps and platforms and found that nearly three-quarters (73%) are still monetizing kids' and families' personal information in some way, such as tracking behavior and sharing that data with advertisers.
- Planet Fitness Grants $250,000 in Scholarships to 50 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teens for Their Commitment to Creating a Judgement Free Generation®
Fifty deserving Boys & Girls Clubs of America students across the U.S. were each awarded $5,000, with over half (58%) of whom will be first-generation college students and more than three-quarters (84%) belonging to underrepresented minority groups.
- Tennessee State University to Mark Historic Milestone as First HBCU to Introduce Collegiate Ice Hockey
"Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is a part of our continued commitment to provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access," said TSU President Glenda Glover.
- Understood.org Launches the "Wired Differently" Radio Campaign to Empower the 70 Million Americans With Learning and Thinking Differences
While some of us are wired differently, we can all thrive with the right support. To help foster that critically important support, Understood.org's campaign will center on the lived experience of people who learn and think differently and provide resources to help navigate the challenges and opportunities of learning and thinking differences.
- Virtual Event Celebrates Launch of New Resource Highlighting the Impacts of Incarceration
The Pathfinder Network will launch a video library sharing the stories, experiences, wisdom, and resilience of individuals impacted by incarceration this week, aiming to educate, empower, and create meaningful change.
- Legal protections come at a cost for LGBTQIA+ home shoppers
Zillow analyzed the typical cost of buying a home in states, cities and counties with laws in place to protect LGBTQIA+ buyers from housing discrimination and found that LGBTQIA+ home shoppers typically pay a premium to live in an area offering these protections.
