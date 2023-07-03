Leviton selects Schell Martin for Market Expansion

Expanded partnership provides new solutions for South Louisiana & Southern Mississippi industrial plants & contractors

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership, on behalf of Schell Martin, with Leviton in two additional markets — South Louisiana and Southern Mississippi — which became effective July 1, 2023.

Craig Schell, President of Schell Martin said, "It is a pleasure to expand our representation of Leviton. Expanding this partnership brings a portfolio of best-in-class solutions and specialized product offerings to more of our customers, in industrial plants and industrial contractor applications, in the markets where we currently serve."

John Born, Regional Director of Sales for Leviton says, "Building on a well-established, successful partnership with Schell Martin is exciting. It is a win to be able to bring our specialized solutions into a region renown for energy industries and industrial plants. We look forward to providing Schell Martin's customers increased access to safe and reliable electrical connections and helping to keep their operations up-and-running and productive."

George O'Neil, a seasoned electrical industry veteran, will bring his deep product knowledge and expertise to the expansion as he supports the effort. O'Neil is shifting from his 37-year career at Leviton into a newly created role at Schell Martin.

O'Neil said, "I'm excited to be joining the Schell Martin team to launch and lead this market focused expansion. I'm also looking forward to continuing to work closely with my previous Leviton colleagues. This is an incredible opportunity to grow and expand the Leviton brand."

With the current expansion JD Martin and the firm's affiliated OpCo's now represent Leviton in four states which are: Texas, Colorado, Louisiana and Mississippi.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, for more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-

ABOUT SCHELL MARTIN:

Schell Company, Inc. is an electrical manufacturers' representative, established January 25, 1966. We are committed to the technical selling, marketing and training of electrical products to OEM, MRO, contractor and end user markets. Our corporate office is located in Mandeville, Louisiana and supports resident offices throughout the Louisiana-Mississippi area. Sales are handled through wholesale electrical distribution. To learn more about Schell Martin click here.

ABOUT LEVITON:

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. To learn more about Leviton click here or visit facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/leviton.

