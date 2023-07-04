Meet Secret Cleaner: Clean Up Phone from Uniapps Limited - a brand new solution to old problems

Recently launched iOS app aims to resolve issues concerning both the performance and security of modern devices

STROVOLOS, Cyprus, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While technology keeps advancing and achieving new heights, some age-old problems persist and keep bothering many users all around the world. Speed, storage, security, privacy – each time a hardware or software solution appears on the market, it will inevitably be hindered by various complications.

A small European company Uniapps Limited has undertaken the complex task of addressing and resolving at least some of those grievances at the software level. Their recently released software Secret Cleaner is aimed at those users who prefer simple but effective solutions to the issues of junk data, password security, device health and more.

"We're excited to offer our users a simple but effective solution to the common issues of storage, security, and performance that plague modern devices," says Evan Kurchenyan, Product Manager of Uniapps Limited. "With Secret Cleaner, we aim to provide a one-stop-shop for all your device needs. We believe that this app is a game-changer in the industry and will help users take control of their device's performance and security."

The solutions include a variety of tools aimed at cleaning various types of junk data. Same or hauntingly similar pictures or photos, duplicate contacts, unnecessary app data and more. You would be surprised how easy it is to overwhelm your device with such information, decreasing available storage and slowing down the performance of your device. Secret Cleaner resolves the issue with a single tap of a button. However, you can always pick separate options if you're willing to know more about what you're doing.

It does not stop there though. For those users who care about their offline security, Secret Cleaner offers a hidden folder tool. Users can pick the media they don't want anyone to see and transfer it from the device gallery to the password-protected in-app folder. The hidden folder also includes a compartment for phone contacts for those who would like a complete security package.

Password management is another neat option included in the app. With just a few taps, users can easily create secure passwords for their accounts and store them safely inside the app. A password management tool is almost indispensable for anyone concerned about privacy and security, so its inclusion in the overall package is much appreciated.

The app allows users to access various device specs and the status of some components. Users can check their screen health, connection speed, OS version, RAM information, sensor data and more useful details for true tech geeks.

While not being sensational or over-the-top with its tools and features, Secret Cleaner offers an exceptionally convenient experience for different types of users, providing solid offline security, storage health and password management options, with a handy bonus in the form of a device health monitor.

Uniapps Limited is a company that specializes in developing software solutions aimed at resolving issues concerning the performance and security of modern devices. With a focus on user-friendliness and effectiveness, Uniapps Limited aims to provide simple but powerful tools that help users take control of their device's performance and security.

