BlackBerry Summit Announced

Milestone event to be hosted on October 17, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it will host a BlackBerry Summit, on October 17, 2023. The 10th anniversary event will be held live in New York.

The Summit will bring together visionaries from across the BlackBerry community, including technology innovators, leading enterprises, and strategic partners. Attendees will learn how BlackBerry is once again redefining the way the world lives and works, and experience market-defining software that serves organizations cybersecurity, IT and IoT needs.

"We are delighted to announce BlackBerry Summit 2023, a milestone event for the entire BlackBerry community," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Head of Sustainability at BlackBerry. "The cybersecurity and connectivity that BlackBerry is long-trusted for, are more important than ever in today's increasingly digital world. We look forward to showcasing the latest software innovations, built by BlackBerry, and sharing how they are transforming the way our customers, partners and people around the world live and work."

To be one of the first to know about registration opening, keynote, and agenda announcements, and to save the date, sign-up at BlackBerry.com/Summit.

