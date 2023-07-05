Webb Fontaine Awarded New Contract by Ethiopian Government to Strengthen Trade Facilitation

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a global leader in AI-powered trade solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract with the Ethiopian government to continue its crucial work in the enhancement of the Customs system. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Webb Fontaine's ongoing commitment to driving trade facilitation and economic growth in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia, with its incredibly large volumes of trade transactions, presents immense opportunities for economic expansion. Recognizing this potential, Webb Fontaine is honored to have the opportunity to continue its collaboration with the Ethiopian government in further advancing the country's Customs system.

Pascal Minvielle, COO of Webb Fontaine, expresses his pride, saying, "We are incredibly proud of the achievements realized through our previous contract with Ethiopia Customs, where we successfully implemented a new Customs system. This new contract signifies a pivotal moment in our partnership, as we focus on developing and expanding upon the foundations we have established. Webb Fontaine is fully committed to working alongside the Ethiopian government to drive trade facilitation and foster sustainable economic growth."

The second contract emphasizes the mutual dedication of Webb Fontaine and the Ethiopian government to leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to streamline trade processes and enhance Customs operations. By further developing the Customs system, Webb Fontaine aims to optimize efficiency, increase transparency, and improve revenue collection, ultimately driving economic prosperity in Ethiopia.

The successful implementation of the new Customs system under the previous contract has already demonstrated its transformative impact on trade facilitation in Ethiopia. This new contract represents a continuation of the partnership's shared vision to build on the system's success, harnessing its potential to revolutionize trade processes and strengthen Ethiopia's position in the global market.

Webb Fontaine is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions powered by AI and innovative data analytics. Through this ongoing collaboration, the Ethiopian government will benefit from advanced tools and technologies that facilitate seamless trade operations, effective risk management, and simplified document submission and verification.

This partnership is a testament to Ethiopia's commitment to digital transformation and Webb Fontaine's dedication to supporting the country's ambitious trade facilitation goals. Together, they will continue to enhance the Customs system, driving economic growth, attracting investments, and fostering stronger international trade relationships.

