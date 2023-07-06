RxPreferred flips the script on rising healthcare costs with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, offering Humira® Biosimilar, YUSIMRY™, to plans and members.

RxPreferred's inclusion of YUSIMRY™ will have a significant impact on employer-sponsored health plans and their members with the biosimilar representing a 92% discount from the list price for Humira®. The blockbuster move will improve access to medication for patients that previously could not afford Humira®.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred, a transparent Pharmacy Benefits Administrator has announced with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC, (Cost Plus Drugs) that beginning July 2023, its plans and members will have access to YUSIMRY™, a Humira® Biosimilar, for $569.27 plus dispensing and shipping fees. This price represents a 92% discount from the Humira® list price, improving both the affordability and accessibility of treatment options for patients. The list price referenced on the Humira® website is $6,922.62 as of January 2023.

"For the last 12 years, RxPreferred has been a catalyst for healthcare transparency, and with strong partnerships, we are constantly evolving to maximize value and lower costs for our plans and members.," says Jeff Malone, CEO of RxPreferred. "This development with Cost Plus Drugs is about more than one medication, this represents a shift in healthcare, prioritizing patients and bringing to light many of the misaligned incentives that have negatively impacted our healthcare system for years."

Humira® is a brand name prescription medication and is currently the most widely used drug in the country. As a Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) blocker, Humira® is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, amongst other conditions. The high cost of Humira® has long been a point of contention and an obstacle for many patients and their health plans, with many risking further health complications if they cannot afford their medication.

The move to introduce Humira® Biosimilar, YUSIMRY™ is yet another commitment by RxPreferred and Cost Plus Drugs to provide high-quality healthcare solutions accessible to everyone. Plans and members will have the opportunity and accessibility to take advantage of a highly effective medication at a much lower cost.

"Our relationship with RxPreferred has already begun to make an impact, helping individuals and families with medication affordability," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC. "This is an evolutionary process, and today's announcement is the type of progress we had hoped for and the reason we started this company."

RxPreferred started its efforts in transforming healthcare in 2011 with transparent custom pharmacy solutions and now works with employers nationwide to administer their pharmacy benefits plan. This development is the next iteration of strategic innovation it provides customers as part of an ever-evolving environment with the goals of sustainable prescription drug spend, improved member access, and transparency for employers and their members.

For additional Safety Information, please talk to your doctor and follow the link for YUSIMRY™ Full Prescribing Information: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/761216s000lbl.pdf

About RxPreferred Benefits

RxPreferred Benefits is transforming healthcare through transparent, pass-through Pharmacy Benefit Administration. In collaboration with self-funded employers and health plans, RxPreferred develops custom solutions that drive savings and promote healthcare accessibility for members with innovative strategies, technology, and data access. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, RxPreferred is privately-held and operates nationally, also offering a variety of pharmacy solutions including 340b Administration and PBM Services for Hospice, Long-Term Care, and Workers' Compensation. To learn more and connect with our team of trusted advisors, visit us at https://rxpreferred.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/rxpreferred-benefits.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide. https://www.linkedin.com/company/costplusdrugs/

