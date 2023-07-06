USHER RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

8X GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar recognized as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange's 20-year history

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that eight-time GRAMMY Award-Winning global superstar Usher has been honored with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The accolade recognizes Usher's standing among the most streamed creators in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

Photo (L-R): R&B superstar Usher receives a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award from SoundExchange President & CEO Michael Huppe backstage at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, home of Usher’s My Way: The Las Vegas Residency. (PRNewswire)

"Usher has been making incredible chart-topping music for almost 30 years, and it is an honor to acknowledge his rightful place among the greatest artists of the era," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "As his 'My Way' residency showcases, Usher is without a doubt one of the preeminent performers of our time. We are honored to acknowledge his impact and longevity with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award that celebrates the hitmaker that he is."

The SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award was recently presented to Usher by Huppe (see attached photo) in Las Vegas. Usher is in the midst of his My Way: The Las Vegas Residency at the Dolby Live theater at the Park MGM, which runs through October 2023.

Usher's recognition is the first Hall of Fame Award that SoundExchange plans to bestow in conjunction with the company's 20th anniversary.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

About Usher

Usher has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again in 2023 and beyond.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation since 1999. A true outlier, he is equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities.

The Winner of eight GRAMMY Awards and dubbed Billboard's "#1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s," "#2 most successful artist of the 2000s," and "one of the best-selling artists in American music history," according to the RIAA, he catapulted four consecutive albums to #1 on The Billboard Top 200, beginning with the landmark diamond-certified Confessions in 2004. He continues to push boundaries with a series of singles and shows before setting the stage for his ninth full-length offering in 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoundExchange