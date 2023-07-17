Alchemy Pay Introduces Micropayment Crypto Purchasing for Minimal 1 USD

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has now enabled users to buy small amounts of cryptocurrency on its onramp. With a minimum purchasable amount at 1 USD, this product feature grants users greater flexibility, thereby reducing the entry barrier for purchasing cryptocurrencies.

This Micropayment support is now accessible across various popular cryptocurrency networks, including USDT and USDC on SUI, ERC20, and TRC20 networks, with additional support for BNB, USDT, and USDC specifically on BEP20. The minimum purchasable amounts for SUI, ERC20, TRC20, and BEP20 are respectively set at 1 USD, 10 USD, 2 USD, and 1 USD. Users can now directly access and utilize this feature on Alchemy Pay's ramp page .

For users, the introduction of micropayment functionality offers newcomers to the crypto world a more affordable opportunity to experience cryptocurrencies firsthand. It also enriches the range of options for micropayment scenarios such as recharging a small amount of gas fee, purchasing game items in a GameFi platform, tipping for quality articles, or subscribing to newsletter services. Moreover, for businesses and projects, it lowers the barriers to attract users from the Web2 world. By allowing users to onboard with minimal amounts, it alleviates users' concerns and encourages them to embrace cryptocurrencies with confidence.

At present, various third-party ramp services providers have different minimum limits in place, mostly of them requiring a minimum crypto purchase worth 30 USD. Alchemy Pay's micropayment provides users with more options, giving a clear advantage in terms of flexibility.

Alchemy Pay has established itself as an expert in delivering solutions that bridge the gap between crypto and Web3 services, making fiat payments accessible to the mainstream audience. As a leading payment gateway, Alchemy Pay has expanded its reach to 173 countries worldwide, offering support for over 300 payment methods. These methods include well-known options such as Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, various popular mobile wallets and domestic bank transfers. With extensive experience in the crypto industry, Alchemy Pay has been dedicated to connecting everyday people with cryptocurrencies, providing seamless access to the benefits of cryptocurrency for all individuals.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain.

