Pink will be Poppin' for Barbie at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal partnered with Pops Corn to provide Barbie fans with the ultimate movie-watching accessory, gourmet caramel popcorn in her signature color. Pink popcorn will be available at Barbie Blowout Early Access Screenings on Wednesday, July 19, and all participating Regal locations on Thursday, July 20, while supplies last.

Barbie Pink Popcorn (PRNewswire)

"Barbara Millicent Roberts established herself as a fashion and culture influencer the moment she debuted in New York on March 9, 1959," said John Curry, Senior Vice President Food Service for Regal. "Barbie on the big screen is a dream come true, and we are excited to offer popcorn that complements her iconic style."

Coming into theatres with a 64-year legacy, Barbie presents moviegoers with a contemporary take on a beloved character who has generational nostalgia. To further acknowledge this convergence of past and present, Regal has applied modern style and flavor to cinema's most traditional snack food.

To get some Barbie-inspired popcorn for yourself, visit the promotions section at REGmovies.com for a list of participating locations and upcoming showtimes. Since supplies are limited, put on your best pink outfit and plan to pop in early for summer's brightest movie.

Regal Unlimited subscribers can watch as many movies as they want, whenever they want. Included with the subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, members accumulate credits on eligible purchases to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,044 screens in 445 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Kevan Kerr

Manager of Communications

(865) 925-9539

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regal