Amalgamated Family of Companies Announces Terry L. Burston, Esq. as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amalgamated Family of Companies, which includes its flagship company, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, announces the appointment of Terry L. Burston, Esq. as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. He will be responsible for legal counsel, regulatory compliance, risk management, and interactions with the New York State Department of Financial Services and various state insurance departments. He brings extensive legal and compliance experience serving with both public and private entities.

Prior to joining the Amalgamated Family of Companies, Terry served as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer with USI Insurance Services, a large, national insurance broker. His career also includes his role as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel with Willis Towers Watson, a global risk advisor, insurance, and reinsurance broker. He began his career at the international law firm of King & Spalding, LLP as an Associate, Financial Transactions, followed by his role as Associate, Banking and Finance with the international law firm of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.

Terry earned his Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law, where he served as a Senior Editor of the Howard Law Journal and his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Georgia.

At the same time, Amalgamated would like to express its sincere gratitude and bid farewell to Ellen Dunkin, Esq. as she embarks on her retirement. "Ellen has been an invaluable asset to the Amalgamated Family of Companies, and we are immensely grateful for her contributions," stated Paul Mallen, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "During her tenure, she added value with her legal expertise and exemplified professionalism and dedication. We wish her a well-deserved retirement filled with joy, fulfillment, and new adventures."

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others.

Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position and claims paying abilities. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies; which includes: Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators, a third-party administrator; Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a medical care management firm; Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty broker; and AliGraphics, a printing firm.

