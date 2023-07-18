JOCKEY ANNOUNCES COUNTRY MUSIC STAR DYLAN SCOTT AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

Dylan's love of family, traditions, community and the outdoors makes him the perfect fit to represent the brand's latest collections, Jockey Outdoors™ by Luke Bryan and Jockey® Made in America Collection

KENOSHA, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey) , a 147-year-old, third-generation, family owned company recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, today welcomed country music star Dylan Scott as the brand's newest ambassador .

Dylan Scott, a multi-Platinum singer and Academy of Country Music (ACM) nominee for New Male Artist of the Year, is an avid outdoorsman and family man making him the perfect fit for Jockey. Shot outside of Nashville, Tenn. on a farm, the campaign features Dylan in a wide range of scenic shots in the Jockey Outdoors™ and Jockey® Made in America Collections.

"We were drawn to Dylan because of his dedication to his family and community, passion for the outdoors, highly engaged fanbase and, of course, exceptional musical talent," said Tom Hutchison, VP of marketing, Jockey. "His values align nicely with ours, and it's these common threads that make him a great 'fit' for our Jockey Outdoors™ and Jockey® Made in America Collections. We're excited to welcome him to the Jockey family."

Scott has notched three No. 1 singles at radio ("My Girl," "Nobody" and "New Truck"), as well as Top 5 hit "Hooked." Following his first career nomination for "Best New Country Artist" at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, "Nobody," earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

"I'm absolutely beside myself to be partnering with such a legendary brand like Jockey," said Scott. "I've worn Jockey for so many years - not just because of the quality of their clothes, but the values they represent - family, community, traditions and service to others - things that are as equally important to me."

"I also have to admit, representing Luke Bryan's clothing line is pretty cool, too," said Scott. "I remember when I was 17- or 18-years-old watching him perform, looking up to him, and now that we're friends, to rep his Jockey Outdoors clothing line, it's pretty cool. He probably thinks I'm the little brother that won't go away!"

As a third-generation, family-owned company, Jockey is proud to carry on a legacy of quality, craftsmanship, and caring for communities. The Jockey® Made in America Collection is proudly grown and crafted right here in the USA. Designed with high quality American-grown cotton, the durable staples help to support the communities Americans call home.

"My favorite piece in the Jockey Made in America Collection is the Heritage T-shirt," said Scott. "It fits well, is comfortable and my wife likes it on me, so that's a plus. I also think I pull it off better than Luke Bryan."

The Jockey Outdoors™ Collection features comfortable and rugged apparel created with Country Superstar and avid outdoorsman, Luke Bryan, whose style and personality are stitched into every piece. Crafted with details that matter, like fabrics that help protect against moisture, odor and the sun's UV rays, and features like reinforced stitching and protective finishes, Jockey Outdoors™ collection is built to last.

To learn more about the partnership, fans can visit jockey.com/dylanscott .

Jockey

At Jockey, caring and providing comfort is our responsibility. It drives everything we do. It drives us to listen, innovate, and improve. To design thoughtfully. To craft skillfully. To give back wholeheartedly.

It's been our motivation since that morning in 1876 when our company was founded as a sock company by a retired minister to serve lumberjacks of the day. Not because manufacturing socks was a glamorous endeavor, but because Reverend Samuel T. Cooper simply believed the feet of hardworking people deserved better. He vowed to make a difference, and he did.

Now, more than 147 years later, our third-generation, family-owned company is still driven to do things better.

Today, Jockey® products are sold in more than 140 countries. Our heritage of quality, craftsmanship, and care influences everything we touch—from the fabric of each garment to the lives of kids and families in our communities. We provide comfort and care because it's our responsibility. It's in the fabric of who we are.

To experience the quality and craftsmanship, visit Jockey.com .

Dylan Scott

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched three No. 1 singles at radio ("My Girl," "Nobody," and "New Truck"), as well as Top 5 hit "Hooked." Following his first career nomination for "Best New Country Artist" at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, "Nobody," earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. Scott is a 2023 ACM nominee in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. With career streams exceeding 2 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin' My Best Life, the new album from Scott, features fiery, #1 lead single "New Truck," along with viral TikTok ballad, and current radio single, "Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)."

