MANDALAY RESOURCES REPORTS ENCOURAGING NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM THE EASTERN EXTENSION AND NORTH ZONE DRILLING PROGRAMS

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on the Eastern Extension and North Zone drilling programs at its Björkdal operation in Sweden.

Highlights:

Extension of Lake Zone veining including intercepts:

Further drilling of North Zone provides confidence in veining architecture and continuation of mineralization;

Highlights a new mineral domain (the Boreal Zone) that exists between Aurora and North Zone; and

North Zone and Boreal Zone composite highlights include:

Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in the Appendix to this document.

Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented:

"I am very pleased with the consistent success of our near-mine drilling program at Björkdal. These results reinforce our geologists' keen insights and focus on targeted exploration strategies implemented over the past few years. I am especially impressed with some of the remarkable intercepts of these underground originated exploration drillholes. We are keen to learn more over the coming year as the technical teams continue to update their geological models to better understand the potential mineral reserve impacts."

Chris Davis, Vice President of Exploration and Operational Geology, continued:

"Over the past two years, the Eastern Extension program has been a primary area of exploration and has yielded remarkable results – some of the most significant intercepts seen historically at Björkdal. The drilling conducted in this area has extended the Lake Zone veining both eastward and at depth. Although the veining density is not as high as that of the Main Zone, the veins are continuous with notable intercepts observed up to 560 m from the current infrastructure.

"Furthermore, our upper western extension drilling within the North Zone drilling program identified an exciting new domain of veining, which we have called the Boreal Zone. The veining observed in this domain exhibits a similar orientation and gold endowment to that found in both the North Zone and the Aurora Zone. The extent of the veining in the Boreal Zone is still underexplored and future drilling campaigns will be focused on understanding its full breadth.

"A video has been prepared which walks through the highlights of this release with greater spatial context. This video can be found on Mandalay's website or by clicking here."

Mr. Bourchier concluded, "These recent developments in exploration underscore one of our strategic objectives committed to organic growth as we continue to explore for both higher margin reserve ounces that may extend life as well as new mineral targets within our land packages. We expect that the inclusion of the Eastern Extension will contribute to the continued growth and success of Björkdal."

Discussion

Building from our press releases in July 20221 and February 20232, near-mine exploration has focussed on two continuing drilling campaigns. The Eastern Extension campaign has continued with a move to the north, testing the eastern continuation of the Lake Zone veining. Running parallel with this program, the North Zone drilling has progressed to an extension phase with four sub-programs, testing the strike and dip extents of the 19 veins now modelled within the emerging domain (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Perspective view of the Björkdal Mine looking towards the SW highlighting the interaction of the veining (Red), marble (Blue) and Björkdal fault (Yellow). Drilling from the 2023 Lake Zone Eastern Extension and the North Zone extension programs are also shown. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

1 Mandalay Resources, Mandalay Resources Corporation Confirms Excellent Results from Its Björkdal Eastward Mine Extension Drilling and Reports Encouraging Results from the North Zone Drilling Program, mandalayresources.com/news/2022

2 Mandalay Resources, Mandalay Resources Corporation Continues to Produce Excellent Results from its Björkdal Eastward Mine Extension Drilling and Reports on Successful Aurora Extension Drilling Program, mandalayresources.com/news/2023

Lake Zone Eastern Extension Drilling

Drilling of the eastern flank of the Björkdal mine has consistently delivered high-grade vein intercepts supporting the modelling of gold enrichment within veining continuing to the east underneath the plunging marble horizon. Drilling over 2022 concentrated on the extension of Main Zone and Central Zone with highlight significant results (see previous releases). The latest drilling in this area of enrichment has focussed on the eastward extension to the Lake Zone veining that is being currently mined to the west of the target area.

Ten holes have been drilled in 2023 showing that key veining within the Lake Zone area continues to the east. The density of veining is observed to be lower than that of the Central and Main Zones to the south however significant grades have been intercepted 560 m from current mining showing the mineralisation is still open at depth and to the east. The furthest intercept from current development returned 5.4 g/t gold over 1 m (ETW 0.64 m) in MU23-017.

Figure 2. Plan section of the Lake Zone and Sub Aurora drilling. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Other significant grades within the program include 51.3 g/t gold over 0.60 m (ETW 0.52 m) and 88.6 g/t gold over 0.45 (ETW 0.34 m) in MU23-015 as well as 116.8 g/t over 0.35 m (ETW 0.27) in MU23-016.

Figure 3. Photograph of core from MU22-016 (125.00m – 125.35m – ETW 0.27m @ 116.8 g/t Au). (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

North Zone Extension and Boreal Zone

To the north of the current mine, and well-established Aurora Zone, North Zone is an emerging veining system that has been a recent focus of exploration at Björkdal. The veining exists in a similar setting to that of the Aurora Zone being above the marble horizon and interacting with a number of flat faults theorised to be conduits for mineralising fluids. Like Aurora, the significance of the North Zone is in the geometry of the sheeted veining and potential for structural and grade continuity over a large strike and vertical length which can facilitate greater mining efficiency.

Figure 4. East-West cross-section showing the identified veining of the North Zone drilling. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.¬ (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Since the last market update on North Zone in June 2022, a further 19 holes have been drilled into the area to test extensions of the pre-defined veining. Primarily the upper and western extents were tested using a drilling horizon high in the Aurora mine and, as a result, a new mineral domain was intercepted between the Aurora and North Zones, called the Boreal Zone. This new domain is divided from the targeted North Zone by the Balder fault which appears to bound the Boreal Zone to north-east as does the Frea fault to the south-west. Like Aurora and North Zone the Boreal Zone seems to follow an echelon pattern of sheeted veins within their respective fault blocks. Excitingly, the Boreal Zone is only approximately 180 m from current mining infrastructure.

Figure 5. Plan section of the North Zone drilling area showing the 2023 drilling completed since the June 2022 release. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Intercept highlights from the North Zone drilling include 19.4 g/t gold over 0.45 m (ETW 0.41m) within the western extension of North Zone, 207.0 g/t gold over 0.55 m (ETW 0.45 m) within the Boreal Zone and 72.8 g/t gold over 0.45 m (ETW 0.29 m) within the Aurora System which was traversed at the start of the drillholes on the way to the Boreal and North zones.

Drilling and identification of the Boreal Zone was a by-product of the upper west testing of north zone and as such the full extent of the veining has not been tested. A specific Boreal Zone drilling campaign has been designed to test the breadth and depth component of the veining. This campaign commenced in Q2 this year and we expect results in the coming months.

Drilling and Assaying

At Björkdal, all diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Björkdal geologists. Exploration drill hole samples were sent to CRS Laboratories Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland for sample preparation and assaying.

Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay's rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures. (see March 30, 2023, Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden", available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).

Qualified Person:

Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine), with projects in Chile and Canada under closure or development status. The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objective is to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring online the deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora Zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the exploration results disclosed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 31, 2023, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Appendix

Table 1. Table of Significant Intercepts from the Lake Zone Eastern Extension drilling program.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 1m width MU22-033 0.80 1.80 1.00 0.58 6.0 3.4 MU22-033 6.80 7.70 0.90 0.52 3.2 1.7 MU22-033 24.00 24.40 0.40 0.23 20.9 4.8 MU22-033 59.70 60.00 0.30 0.26 8.0 2.1 MU22-033 328.00 328.50 0.50 0.17 4.0 0.7 MU22-034 5.20 6.00 0.80 0.40 4.9 2.0 MU22-034 16.00 17.00 1.00 0.50 2.0 1.0 MU22-034 29.00 30.00 1.00 0.50 4.0 2.0 MU22-034 37.40 38.00 0.60 0.30 2.7 0.8 MU22-034 40.00 40.80 0.80 0.40 6.3 2.5 MU22-034 241.00 242.70 1.70 0.85 0.9 0.8 MU22-035 19.00 20.00 1.00 0.95 1.8 1.7 MU22-035 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.95 7.8 7.4 MU22-035 215.20 216.00 0.80 0.51 1.3 0.6 MU22-036 0.00 3.30 3.30 1.89 1.5 1.5 MU22-036 6.90 7.50 0.60 0.10 5.1 0.5 MU22-036 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.86 0.9 0.8 MU22-036 17.00 18.00 1.00 0.86 5.0 4.3 MU22-036 24.20 25.00 0.80 0.69 0.9 0.6 MU22-036 121.30 123.00 1.70 1.09 1.8 1.8 MU22-036 124.50 125.50 1.00 0.64 1.2 0.8 MU22-036 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.64 1.5 0.9 MU22-036 163.00 164.15 1.15 0.74 7.2 5.3 MU22-037 221.00 221.60 0.60 0.39 1.9 0.7 MU23-014 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.88 0.8 0.7 MU23-014 78.90 79.30 0.40 0.35 4.8 1.7 MU23-014 79.80 80.30 0.50 0.43 1.3 0.6 MU23-014 97.50 98.00 0.50 0.25 22.2 5.6 MU23-014 135.60 136.20 0.60 0.39 5.6 2.2 MU23-014 178.00 179.30 1.30 0.84 1.0 0.9 MU23-014 183.70 184.50 0.80 0.40 1.6 0.6 MU23-014 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.65 2.1 1.3 MU23-014 231.35 231.80 0.45 0.34 40.1 13.6 MU23-014 248.50 248.90 0.40 0.35 2.5 0.9 MU23-014 283.35 283.80 0.45 0.29 3.6 1.1 MU23-014 360.00 360.50 0.50 0.47 1.6 0.7 MU23-014 380.30 381.65 1.35 0.87 1.5 1.3 MU23-015 77.60 78.05 0.45 0.34 88.6 30.1 MU23-015 79.40 80.00 0.60 0.52 1.4 0.7 MU23-015 82.70 83.20 0.50 0.25 3.3 0.8 MU23-015 89.40 90.50 1.10 0.84 1.2 1.0 MU23-015 98.00 98.60 0.60 0.39 1.8 0.7 MU23-015 133.00 133.50 0.50 0.25 13.0 3.2 MU23-015 141.85 142.30 0.45 0.25 2.1 0.5 MU23-015 258.00 259.20 1.20 0.60 40.9 24.6 MU23-015 261.60 262.00 0.40 0.39 2.0 0.8 MU23-015 571.40 572.00 0.60 0.52 51.3 26.7 MU23-016 46.00 46.60 0.60 0.39 1.7 0.7 MU23-016 70.00 70.40 0.40 0.31 2.3 0.7 MU23-016 82.50 83.00 0.50 0.32 9.7 3.1 MU23-016 114.70 115.10 0.40 0.26 5.5 1.4 MU23-016 125.00 125.35 0.35 0.27 116.8 31.1 MU23-016 172.55 173.10 0.55 0.35 1.6 0.6 MU23-016 360.90 361.40 0.50 0.32 2.3 0.7 MU23-016 487.50 489.00 1.50 0.96 7.5 7.2 MU23-017 38.00 41.90 3.90 1.33 1.2 1.2 MU23-017 202.00 203.00 1.00 0.17 16.2 2.8 MU23-017 508.90 509.80 0.90 0.75 1.2 0.9 MU23-017 530.00 531.00 1.00 0.64 0.9 0.6 MU23-017 545.00 546.00 1.00 0.64 1.1 0.7 MU23-017 566.00 566.60 0.60 0.10 14.7 1.5 MU23-017 594.00 595.00 1.00 0.64 5.4 3.4

Notes: 1. Where true widths are greater than 1m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width. 2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 2. Table of Significant Intercepts from the North Zone drilling program

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 1m width MU22-018 32.50 33.00 0.50 0.29 16.4 4.8 MU22-018 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.42 1.6 0.7 MU22-018 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.34 18.3 6.2 MU22-018 164.00 164.50 0.50 0.32 2.6 0.8 MU22-018 564.00 564.95 0.95 0.61 1.2 0.7 MU22-019 44.05 44.50 0.45 0.23 4.8 1.1 MU22-019 53.40 54.20 0.80 0.46 2.4 1.1 MU22-019 63.00 64.05 1.05 0.60 1.3 0.8 MU22-019 72.95 73.45 0.50 0.29 2.0 0.6 MU22-020 23.20 23.50 0.30 0.21 3.6 0.7 MU22-020 63.50 64.00 0.50 0.21 9.7 2.0 MU22-020A 32.50 33.20 0.70 0.61 1.4 0.8 MU22-020A 45.00 46.00 1.00 0.32 2.4 0.8 MU22-020A 81.00 81.50 0.50 0.38 5.9 2.2 MU22-020A 83.00 83.60 0.60 0.46 2.0 0.9 MU22-021 22.85 23.30 0.45 0.32 5.5 1.8 MU22-021 34.40 35.00 0.60 0.34 5.2 1.8 MU22-021 68.00 68.45 0.45 0.26 2.8 0.7 MU22-021 592.80 593.30 0.50 0.32 2.9 0.9 MU22-023 12.15 12.50 0.35 0.30 2.2 0.6 MU22-023 16.00 16.50 0.50 0.45 4.4 2.0 MU22-023 28.55 29.00 0.45 0.34 6.0 2.1 MU22-023 44.30 44.80 0.50 0.38 7.1 2.7 MU22-023 62.95 64.00 1.05 0.80 7.6 6.1 MU22-023 277.60 278.05 0.45 0.41 11.3 4.6 MU22-023 343.30 343.70 0.40 0.28 6.6 1.8 MU22-023 368.95 369.45 0.50 0.35 4.1 1.4 MU22-023 370.55 371.50 0.95 0.61 1.1 0.6 MU22-024 351.40 351.90 0.50 0.32 2.3 0.7 MU22-024 471.85 472.40 0.55 0.32 1.9 0.6 MU22-024 479.30 479.90 0.60 0.46 1.1 0.5 MU22-025 69.35 69.70 0.35 0.27 6.3 1.7 MU22-025 80.60 81.05 0.45 0.29 72.8 21.1 MU22-025 106.65 107.10 0.45 0.32 2.6 0.8 MU22-025 403.10 403.50 0.40 0.31 4.9 1.5 MU22-025 455.20 455.80 0.60 0.46 1.1 0.5 MU22-038 4.60 5.20 0.60 0.30 6.0 1.8 MU22-038 38.40 45.85 7.45 3.73 2.0 2.0 MU22-038 65.45 66.15 0.70 0.49 16.6 8.1 MU22-038 69.20 70.00 0.80 0.57 1.3 0.8 MU22-038 87.80 88.25 0.45 0.37 1.5 0.6 MU22-038 117.40 117.90 0.50 0.35 5.0 1.7 MU22-038 318.15 318.75 0.60 0.46 2.2 1.0 MU22-039 26.70 27.30 0.60 0.21 3.1 0.7 MU22-039 42.65 43.10 0.45 0.37 1.8 0.6 MU22-039 207.80 208.55 0.75 0.43 1.2 0.5 MU22-039 282.40 283.00 0.60 0.42 1.5 0.6 MU22-039 312.00 312.45 0.45 0.37 2.6 1.0 MU22-039 493.75 494.35 0.60 0.39 1.8 0.7 MU22-039 583.15 583.60 0.45 0.41 19.4 8.0 MU22-040 19.30 19.80 0.50 0.21 3.2 0.7 MU22-040 42.70 43.50 0.80 0.51 5.2 2.7 MU22-040 50.25 51.10 0.85 0.60 1.7 1.0 MU22-040 69.00 69.60 0.60 0.45 1.2 0.5 MU22-040 95.10 96.00 0.90 0.69 3.2 2.2 MU22-040 185.30 185.80 0.50 0.38 2.0 0.8 MU22-040 193.50 194.45 0.95 0.54 9.9 5.3 MU22-040 215.40 216.00 0.60 0.49 16.1 7.9 MU22-040 253.65 254.20 0.55 0.45 207.0 93.0 MU22-041 4.30 4.90 0.60 0.46 1.1 0.5 MU22-041 7.60 8.00 0.40 0.31 5.7 1.8 MU22-041 34.40 34.70 0.30 0.25 2.8 0.7 MU22-041 107.55 108.25 0.70 0.61 33.6 20.5 MU22-041 175.20 175.90 0.70 0.57 1.5 0.8 MU22-041 256.50 257.00 0.50 0.47 1.3 0.6 MU22-041 380.30 381.00 0.70 0.61 0.9 0.6 MU22-041 455.10 455.50 0.40 0.35 1.5 0.5 MU22-041 466.20 466.65 0.45 0.37 8.2 3.0 MU22-042 4.40 5.40 1.00 0.76 1.0 0.7 MU22-042 7.70 8.15 0.45 0.34 10.1 3.4 MU22-042 38.40 39.05 0.65 0.50 1.5 0.7 MU22-042 176.15 176.75 0.60 0.42 8.4 3.5 MU22-042 579.80 580.50 0.70 0.63 1.9 1.2 MU23-019 9.50 9.95 0.45 0.29 5.6 1.6 MU23-019 20.15 20.60 0.45 0.44 3.2 1.4 MU23-019 63.90 64.90 1.00 0.77 6.0 4.6 MU23-019 94.30 94.80 0.50 0.32 15.6 5.0 MU23-019 197.55 198.50 0.95 0.54 8.7 4.7 MU23-019 208.00 209.05 1.05 0.99 1.0 1.0 MU23-019 238.70 239.50 0.80 0.51 8.8 4.5 MU23-019 276.20 276.70 0.50 0.25 2.0 0.5 MU23-020 12.60 13.10 0.50 0.38 1.5 0.6 MU23-020 20.20 22.05 1.85 0.90 6.3 5.7 MU23-020 44.50 44.90 0.40 0.35 7.1 2.5 MU23-020 64.50 65.10 0.60 0.49 4.4 2.2 MU23-020 78.90 79.30 0.40 0.26 3.9 1.0 MU23-020 102.50 103.25 0.75 0.48 4.0 1.9 MU23-020 275.10 276.00 0.90 0.64 0.8 0.5 MU23-021 11.60 12.05 0.45 0.29 6.9 2.0 MU23-021 19.45 22.00 2.55 2.21 23.7 23.7 MU23-021 28.05 38.15 10.10 8.27 1.2 1.2 MU23-021 40.90 41.35 0.45 0.41 1.4 0.6 MU23-021 49.15 49.95 0.80 0.73 9.1 6.6 MU23-021 309.15 309.80 0.65 0.50 1.5 0.8 MU23-022 18.75 21.60 2.85 2.02 16.8 16.8 MU23-022 31.45 32.00 0.55 0.35 6.0 2.1 MU23-022 45.70 46.45 0.75 0.65 1.7 1.1 MU23-022 92.30 92.80 0.50 0.38 1.7 0.6 MU23-022 111.85 112.40 0.55 0.45 4.5 2.0 MU23-022 162.15 163.05 0.90 0.86 13.7 11.7 MU23-022 168.90 169.30 0.40 0.38 2.9 1.1 MU23-022 239.00 239.50 0.50 0.31 9.3 2.9 MU23-023 17.30 20.30 3.00 2.45 2.6 2.6 MU23-023 41.60 45.20 3.60 2.95 4.8 4.8 MU23-023 56.10 56.50 0.40 0.33 2.9 1.0 MU23-023 84.75 85.20 0.45 0.39 7.0 2.7 MU23-024 18.95 20.00 1.05 0.91 2.6 2.6 MU23-024 33.25 33.70 0.45 0.29 2.3 0.7 MU23-024 47.60 52.70 5.10 3.61 2.6 2.6 MU23-024 86.45 86.90 0.45 0.42 2.0 0.9 MU23-024 194.70 195.15 0.45 0.43 1.7 0.7 MU23-024 208.45 209.95 1.50 1.06 2.9 2.9

Notes: 1. Where true widths are greater than 1 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width. 2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 3. Drill Hole Collar Details

DRILL PROGRAM DRILL HOLE ID NORTHING EASTING ELEVATION DEPTH DIP AZIM UTH DATE COMPLETE Lake Zone East MU22-033 7213310 763607 -304 501.20 -37.1 355.1 7/09/2022 Lake Zone East MU22-034 7213310 763607 -304 405.20 -42.0 356.1 18/09/2022 Lake Zone East MU22-035 7213309 763608 -304 471.00 -44.9 336.3 3/10/2022 Lake Zone East MU22-036 7213309 763609 -304 528.30 -42.7 349.7 16/10/2022 Lake Zone East MU22-037 7213292 763591 -306 402.10 -40.9 326.5 1/11/2022 Lake Zone East MU23-014 7213203 763986 -218 599.90 -36.7 315.3 3/03/2023 Lake Zone East MU23-015 7213203 763986 -218 605.90 -40.3 330.3 11/02/2023 Lake Zone East MU23-016 7213203 763986 -218 575.60 -40.1 337.3 24/01/2023 Lake Zone East MU23-017 7213203 763991 -217 600.00 -44.1 347.2 3/04/2023 Lake Zone East MU23-018 7213203 763986 -218 402.00 -44.7 355.3 14/03/2023 North Zone MU22-018 7213275 763361 -301 600.50 -38.6 315.6 27/05/2022 North Zone MU22-019 7213484 763481 -294 600.00 -43.2 351.8 20/06/2022 North Zone MU22-020 7213484 763481 -293 167.00 -38.8 325.3 29/06/2022 North Zone MU22-020A 7213484 763481 -293 234.20 -40.0 325.3 15/08/2022 North Zone MU22-021 7213186 763275 -281 600.40 -25.7 322.0 2/06/2022 North Zone MU22-023 7213186 763275 -283 600.20 -21.2 312.2 22/06/2022 North Zone MU22-024 7213272 763359 -301 600.10 -33.1 312.3 11/08/2022 North Zone MU22-025 7213272 763359 -301 600.40 -30.2 320.3 7/09/2022 North Zone MU22-038 7213134 763289 -133 600.20 -24.0 320.6 22/10/2022 North Zone MU22-039 7213134 763289 -133 603.45 -24.1 311.3 4/10/2022 North Zone MU22-040 7213134 763289 -133 603.15 -24.0 298.3 12/11/2022 North Zone MU22-041 7213134 763289 -133 591.10 -20.3 318.7 7/12/2022 North Zone MU22-042 7213134 763289 -133 600.20 -16.8 306.8 30/12/2022 North Zone MU23-019 7213132 763289 -132 511.00 -17.1 287.8 19/01/2023 North Zone MU23-020 7213059 763236 -111 540.35 -20.6 304.2 28/03/2023 North Zone MU23-021 7213059 763236 -111 527.50 -19.1 288.3 8/03/2023 North Zone MU23-022 7213059 763236 -111 535.00 -19.9 298.3 19/02/2023 North Zone MU23-023 7213059 763236 -111 363.50 -14.5 295.3 2/02/2023 North Zone MU23-024 7213058 763237 -111 395.40 -17.0 277.8 15/04/2023

Notes: 1. Coordinate System: SWEREF 99

Mandalay Resources Logo (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mandalay Resources Corporation