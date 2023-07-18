NuZee Announces Collaboration with Utah-Based Wasatch Roasting Company

Leading Coffee Co-Packer to Provide Innovative Single-Serve Pour-Over Packaging for Coffee Roaster

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announces its collaboration with Utah's specialty coffee roastery and café, Wasatch Roasting Company (WRC). Through this partnership, NuZee will provide WRC with its proprietary single-serve pour-over coffee packaging.

Wasatch Roasting Company (PRNewswire)

Wasatch Roasting Company is a premium provider of craft roasted coffees. Its products are sold online and throughout Utah, where it is prominently featured in The Store Fine Foods two locations, 17 Harmons grocery store locations, as well as online and smaller café type accounts. The company also their whole bean roasted coffee at these locations as well as several other accounts. Its collaboration with NuZee will allow its high-quality roasted coffees to be enjoyed in an easy-to-make single serving, whether at-home or on-the-go for camping, hotel, or air travel.

Masa Higashida, NuZee's CEO, commented, "We continue to grow our relationships with local, regional, and national roasters and distributors throughout the U.S. who are rapidly recognizing the uniqueness and quality of our technology and service. Partnering with Wasatch Roasting Company will provide customers the opportunity to enjoy its delicious, specialty coffee in our sustainable and convenient single-serve pour-over format."

Founded in 2016, Wasatch Roasting began following a family vacation to Costa Rica, where Darren and Tonya Blackford were enchanted by the locally roasted coffee. This inspired them to replicate that magic, resulting in the launch of their own roastery and coffee shop in Ogden, Utah. The company then began roasting and brewing their own coffee origins from producers around the world and eventually expanded to becoming a commercial provider of its coffees.

Wasatch Roasting Company Owner Darren Blackford added, "As we continue to scale and refine our operations, we fully understand the value of innovation-driven partners such as NuZee that will ultimately help showcase the coffee crop that their coffee producing partners worked so tirelessly to create. We look forward to working closely with the company's management team and leveraging its packaging expertise in order to launch this new product."

To learn more about NuZee and its innovative solutions, visit mynuzee.com .

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.