New browser extension facilitates seamless detection of misleading and AI-created online reviews across top e-commerce sites. This development amplifies Polygraf's dedication to fostering a reliable digital environment through its AI-fueled Trust Engine.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major leap forward for e-commerce transparency, Polygraf Inc. today unveiled its state-of-the-art AI browser extension on the Chrome Web store. This revolutionary tool empowers consumers by identifying and highlighting false or AI-generated reviews currently across most frequented online retail platforms: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Now available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers, the trust engine promises to usher in a new era of confidence and authenticity in online shopping.

Fake Reviews No More: Polygraf AI Browser Extension Is Live

The World Economic Forum and the Federal Trade Commission reported that the global fake reviews industry was a staggering $152B in 2021 (of which $59B was in the U.S), with approximately 12 cents on every dollar spent online going towards fake review-generated sales by means of inferior product and service purchases. With the rise of Generative AI and LLMs, this is expected to increase substantially. Polygraf's groundbreaking browser extension utilizes behavioral and sentiment AI to detect fake reviews, offering impartial ratings and trust scores for products and reviews, thus saving consumers time and money.

Polygraf, which emerged from stealth at the Modernist club in San Francisco earlier this month, was founded in 2021 by Yagub Rahimov, an award-winning fintech entrepreneur, and is set to address the growing challenges posed by human and AI-generated misinformation head-on. The company is set to roll out further products leveraging its unique multilayer AI protocol to authenticate any kind of digital text, audio & video - bolstering authenticity for consumers, businesses, and government organizations.

Yagub shares his vision, "We are 10 seconds into a new century. AI-human coexistence is inevitable and trust will become the next inalienable human right. Our AI protocol has consistently outperformed every product presently in the market in terms of accurately identifying AI-generated content and exposing malicious content during our internal tests. Polygraf will give everyone the instant ability to trust what they read, hear and see online with a single click. Our ecommerce browser extension is the first in a series of products that will fulfill this mission."

Polygraf is backed by an international group of renowned strategic investors including Punja Global Ventures, Gaingels, Seahorse Express, Machina Ventures, Sputnik ATX, Quansight Initiate, Omakase Capital, Trent Pool, Aloe Blacc, Vince Lane, Koh Onozawa, Dustin Byington, Qian Wang, Jimmy Ku and 10 others.

"With an exponentially vast amount of user-generated and AI-generated content flooding the internet, there is a critical need for accurate content labeling on the internet. Polygraf's AI verification platform will be particularly useful for government agencies, enterprises, media franchises, cyber security companies and public figures amongst many others," said Manmeet Singh Bhasin, Managing Partner at Punja Global Ventures.

"Last summer, I had a deep fake where a blond, blue-eyed gentleman was singing my song in Mandarin. Someone took his voice & singing, and resurfaced my face and voice on top – so there's a video of me singing my hit song 'Wake Me Up' in Mandarin. Polygraf is solving an existential problem that most of us don't even know is already here," Says chart-topping singer & songwriter Aloe Blacc, also an early investor in Polygraf.

Polygraf's leadership team also includes co-founders Vignesh Karumbaya (COO), former General Manager at The Groupshopper, Anton Stepaniuk (CMO), former Head of Marketing at Samsung in Ukraine & Moldova, and Elyas Omar (Technical Lead), a 22-year-old Afghan refugee and leading cyber-security specialist. All bring a wealth of functional and global experience from diverse backgrounds, are driven by their shared passion for creating a reliable & authentic digital ecosystem, and building Polygraf into a global trust engine.

The team built and trained Polygraf AI in a live environment on its beta consumer reviews marketplace, Testedweb.com. The protocol is now capable of detecting and authenticating both AI and human-generated content and determining its trustworthiness in real-time, as is showcased in the Polygraf browser extension. The company is also preparing to launch their SaaS and API solutions shortly.

Polygraf AI has also garnered significant interest prior to this launch – TestedWeb.com has over 10,000 whitelisted users & about 700 small businesses signed up to its live beta. The company has also won multiple awards & grants, including a $1,000,000 grant from a leading decentralized validation & notarization provider. It was recently ranked as the Top Analytics Startup to Watch Globally by Dealroom, and listed on Top Startups in Austin by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, and SXSW/Established Startup Of The Year 2023 Top 10.

About Polygraf:

Polygraf Inc. is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Austin, TX. It creates AI-powered tools to combat fake and malicious digital content. Organizations using the Polygraf Trust Engine benefit from real-time authentication, analytics and insights that power growth.

For more information, please visit www.polygraf.ai

