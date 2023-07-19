Husband-Wife Duo Expand Multi-Brand Portfolio with a Blo Blow Dry Bar Signed Agreement in Tennessee

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise to Open First Location in Memphis-Area

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced a signed franchise agreement to bring a location to Tennessee, in the Greater Memphis area. Being the first blow dry bar concept in the area, the bar will be located at 7820 Poplar Avenue, Suite 20-09 in Germantown and is slated to open in September 2023. This location marks the brand's entrance into a new DMA and joins two existing locations in Nashville, Tennessee. As franchise development continues to accelerate, Blo Blow Dry Bar has whitespace available in prime markets nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Blo Blow Dry Bar) (PRNewswire)

Leading the charge in Memphis is husband-wife duo, Salman "Sal" and Komal Noordin, who are residents of the area and serial entrepreneurs within various industries. Both earned bachelor and master's degrees, and Sal is also a first-generation entrepreneur being born and raised in Pakistan. Komal spent years working in education, most recently serving as a licensed behavior analyst, and Sal's background spans from real estate to accounting.

The Noordins are multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees of several food concepts and also own independent businesses such as a CBD retail store, gas stations, hotels and more.

"We're firm believers in the franchise model as we've experienced first-hand the benefits it has with numerous resources," said Komal. "There is an immediate need for the types of services Blo Blow Dry Bar offers in the Greater Memphis area, and this industry is right in my wheelhouse. I look forward to empowering each woman who steps in our bar and being a greater advocate for self-care within my community."

With more than two decades of combined experience in their respective industries, the Noordins look forward to adding Blo Blow Dry Bar to their portfolio with intentions to open additional locations.

"While this is our first Blo location, it definitely won't be our last," added Sal. "We're excited to get into a service and experience-based business within a booming industry, and bringing such services to the community that has served us well over the years."

Just at the start of the runway, the global salon services market is currently valued at $230.6B and expected to experience continuous growth. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, Blo Blow Dry Bar is primed to match their growing demands with an established business model that is designed for franchisee success.

Company leadership has identified the southern region as a key target for franchise development, with a strategy to paint more cities pink within Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

"With Sal and Komal's existing franchising experience, we are confident that they will be strong partners," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "For operators who have other concepts, Blo is a unique way to diversify one's portfolio as we are the original blow dry bar. From our strong brand presence to having multiple revenue streams and more, we offer an attractive franchise opportunity for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs alike."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar