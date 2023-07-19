LendInvest founder launches F2 Finance to lend into the $68B "fix & flip" U.S. property market

Private lending business built on a scalable platform – initially focused on California, Texas and Florida – to go nationwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The co-founder of LendInvest today announced the launch of F2 Finance, a real estate private lending business, the first venture introduced by new fintech investment firm Faes & Co . F2 Finance partnered with best-in-breed technology partners to build a scalable platform to lend into the "fix & flip" short-term property market in the U.S., estimated to be worth as much as $68 billion a year.

F2 Finance has been lending since April, working with a select group of introducers, and while currently focused on markets in California, Texas and Florida, F2 Finance is now launching to the wider market with the goal of becoming a nationwide bridging lender.

Entrepreneur Christian Faes , who moved to the U.S. to set up Faes & Co, co-founded LendInvest out of the financial crisis in 2008 and built it into one of the largest non-bank mortgage lenders in the UK. The company listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, and Faes remains a major shareholder and chairman. LendInvest has approximately £3.7 billion in funds under management and funding from numerous institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Citibank and Wells Fargo.

"We're looking forward to the challenge of building and scaling a short-term mortgage lender in the U.S.," said Faes. "It's a very large market going through a period of significant disruption, and we believe there's the opportunity for us to make a sizable impact here. With this, we will be launching a portfolio of unique and innovative products that sit outside the usual credit box and constraints that most of the market conforms to."

About Faes & Co

Faes & Co is an investment firm that actively builds and invests in technology enabled direct lending businesses. The firm is also a private credit fund manager, with its flagship fund investing in asset backed loans originated by its group companies. The firm's team have been involved with building direct lending businesses in the UK, Ireland, Australia and the U.S.; and these companies have over $4.7 billion in Funds under Management and employ approximately 300 people.* For information on our group, please visit www.faes.co and follow us on Twitter @faesandco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/faesandco

*As of May 31, 2023

For press inquiries, please email pr@faes.co

