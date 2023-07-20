ADCOLOR Announces Honorees for 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

Presented by Disney, Google | YouTube and Spotify

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the honorees of its 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. These notable individuals will be honored at the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. The in-person awards show will be the culmination of the organization's annual event, ADCOLOR 2023, held from November 9 – 11.

This year's honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners. Recipients range from change makers such as DJ D-Nice and GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis to pioneering organizations such as Asians in Advertising and CultureCon.

The full list of 2023 ADCOLOR Honorees can be found below. The ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon Honoree will be announced at a later date.

"Congratulations to the extraordinary honorees of our 17th annual ADCOLOR Awards, whose remarkable achievements have transformed industries and provided unparalleled support to diverse communities," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "Each honoree embodies a spirit of resilience that speaks to our 2023 theme 'Double Down & Double Up', and their inclusion in this year's awards is a direct reflection of the progress they've made in their respective field. We look forward to celebrating their influence and accomplishments during our ceremony in November."

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities and allies in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." The 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS will be unveiled in August.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

2023 ADCOLOR HONOREES

ADCOLOR in Music

D- Nice : DJ, rapper, producer, photographer, and philanthropist

Joi Brown : Founder and CEO, Culture Creators

ADCOLOR | One Club Creatives

Adam Tillman-Young : Founder, Chief Creative Officer, PASSERINE

Todd Triplett : SVP, Global Executive Creative Director, Known

Advocate

Raquel Willis : Award-winning author, activist, and media strategist

Sarah Kate Ellis : President & CEO, GLAAD

Shawn Finnie : Entertainment Executive

Catalyst

Asians in Advertising

Cheryl Guerin : Executive Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Mastercard

CultureCon

Rania Succar : Chief Executive Officer, Intuit Mailchimp

Legend

Steven Wolfe Pereira : Chief Business Officer, 3Pas Studios | Co-Founder & Chairman, Encantos

Talitha Watkins : President, ColorCreative Management and Productions

Tariq Hassan : Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA

Lifetime Achievement

Bernard "Bernie" Drayton: Founder/Producer, Last Minute Entertainment

Helen Zia : Author and Activist, Vincent Chin Institute

Jerri DeVard : Founder, Black Executive CMO Alliance, BECA

Mr. ADCOLOR

Carlin Dixon : Associate Director, DEI Strategy , TBWA\Chiat\Day\NY

Ms. ADCOLOR

So A Ryu: Associate Design Director, Energy BBDO

