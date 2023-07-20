BELOVED HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, TO DAZZLE 70 U.S. CITIES IN SEVEN WEEKS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle 70 U.S. cities in seven weeks in 2023, with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets for most cities will go on sale this Friday, July 21. For the most current information (including to-be-announced cities) and to find a venue near you, visit https://cirquedreams.com

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is "a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together." And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Carol of the Bells." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Akron, OH Dec. 6 Huntsville, AL Nov. 22 Anchorage, AK Dec. 28-31 Indianapolis, IN Dec. 8-9 Bethlehem, PA Nov. 24-25 Jacksonville, FL Nov. 19 Charlottesville, VA Dec. 12 Kennewick, WA Dec. 19 College Station, TX Dec. 5-6 Lafayette, LA Nov. 19 Columbus, OH Dec. 22-23 Lakeland, FL Nov. 18 Corpus Christi, TX Dec. 3 Lake Tahoe, NV Dec. 16 Davenport, IA Dec. 13 Little Rock, AR Nov. 25 Dayton, OH Dec. 15-17 Midland, MI Nov. 17-18 Des Moines, IA Dec. 22-23 Mobile, AL Nov. 18 Detroit, MI Dec. 1-3 Montgomery, AL Nov. 21 East Lansing, MI Dec. 18-20 Newark, NJ Dec. 26 Fort Wayne, IN Dec. 7 Newport News, VA Dec. 19 Grand Rapids, MI Nov. 30 North Charleston, SC Nov. 28-29 Green Bay, WI Dec. 10 Oklahoma City, OK Nov. 26 Hershey, PA Dec. 21 Oxon Hill, MD Dec. 15-17 Pasadena, CA Dec. 12-13 Springfield, MO Nov. 28 Philadelphia, PA Dec. 26-31 Spokane, WA Dec. 20 -21 Portland, OR Dec. 23-24 Saint Petersburg, FL Nov. 21 Reading, PA Nov. 26 State College, PA Dec. 13 Redding, CA Dec. 17 Tucson, AZ Dec. 8 Roanoke, VA Dec. 20 Tulsa, OK Nov. 29 Rockford, IL Dec. 21 Uncasville, CT* Dec. 28-31 San Diego, CA Dec. 9-10 Wabash, IN Dec. 5 Santa Barbara, CA Dec. 14 Wallingford, CT Dec. 8-9 Savannah, GA Nov. 26 Wenatchee, WA Dec. 22 South Bend, IN Dec. 1-3 West Palm Beach, FL Nov. 24-25 Southaven, MS Nov. 24 West Point, NY Dec. 10 Sugar Land, TX Dec. 2 Wheeling, WV Dec. 14 Springfield, IL Dec. 12 Youngstown, OH Nov.19

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/

*Cirque Dreams Celebration to be performed in Uncasville, CT

