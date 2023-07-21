Marquette National Corporation Declares a Dividend of $0.28 per Share

CHICAGO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, Marquette had 4,381,177 shares issued and outstanding.

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.122 billion. The Company's banking subsidiary, Marquette Bank, is a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland, offering an extensive line of financial solutions, including retail banking, real estate lending, trust, insurance, investments, wealth management and business banking to consumers and commercial customers. Marquette Bank has 20 branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Summit and Tinley Park, Illinois. For more information visit: https://emarquettebank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

For more information:

Patrick Hunt

EVP & CEO

708-364-9019

phunt@emarquettebank.com

