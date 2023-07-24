IT'S GRILLING SEASON! VIDALIA® ONION COMMITTEE PARTNERS WITH CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF TO INSPIRE AND ELEVATE OUTDOOR GRILLING

This summer, get ready for your next backyard barbecue with flavors that wow – found on social feeds

VIDALIA, Ga., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Vidalia Onion Committee (VOC) announced its partnership with Certified Angus Beef for a social media content series aimed at helping at-home chefs level-up their grilling. Launching this summer, Vidalia onion fans and Certified Angus Beef ® brand enthusiasts can expect delicious recipes and grilling inspiration to impress any crowd.

The content series will focus on the unique, sweet flavor of Vidalia onions and tap into the desire to discover new recipes that take the outdoor grilling experience to the next level. The Certified Angus Beef chef team is creating three videos with stunning open-fire visuals that incorporate Vidalia onions into the best beef recipes. The first recipe, now live on Instagram, is a modern take on steak + eggs: a hash made from Certified Angus Beef ® ground beef with sweet Vidalia onions and savory herby eggs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Certified Angus Beef this summer to create these videos showing delicious ways to use Vidalia onions while they're in season," says Cliff Riner, chairman of the VOC. "We have two premium brands that are wanting to bring the best to consumers seeking out quality and inspiration, which is what made this partnership a natural fit. We always aim to showcase different ways to cook with Vidalia's when they're available, so we're excited to launch the new series."

"This is an exciting summer grilling partnership!" says Tracey Erickson, senior executive vice president of marketing at Certified Angus Beef. "Here at Certified Angus Beef, we're all about finding ways to inspire and elevate every meal and every moment with the best beef. Showcasing mouthwatering recipes with Vidalia onions is a great way to inspire the best at-home chefs and enjoy every bite this grilling season."

Vidalia onions are available between mid-April through early September. Known for their sweet flavor and versatility, Vidalia onions complement almost any dish – from mains, soups, salads and even desserts. Grown in 20 South Georgia counties, the unique combination of weather, water and soil is what gives Vidalia's their sweet taste. Consumers can find Vidalia onions across the United States and in most of Canada.

To view the social media content series, follow Certified Angus Beef on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For more information on Vidalia onions, visit vidaliaonion.org and follow the Vidalia Onion Committee on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About the Vidalia® Onion Committee

Because Vidalia® onions are sweetly unique, farmers united to seek legal protection for their crop and its name. Federal Marketing Order No. 955 was established in 1989, to stipulate where the crop can be grown and help with research and promotion of Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Committee administers FMO No. 955 and authorizes production research, marketing research and development and marketing promotion programs. This federal program along with Georgia state laws that protect the Vidalia trademark have provided a legal framework for the industry. So, you can try to grow a sweet onion elsewhere, but you cannot call it a "Vidalia," unless it is from Georgia! For more information, visit VidaliaOnion.org.

What is the Certified Angus Beef ® brand?

The original Angus beef brand. Based in Wooster, Ohio and owned by family farmers and ranchers, we're more than just Angus beef. Only the very best makes our cut. We set strict standards to certify every bite is tender, juicy, and full of flavor, whether you're cooking at home or dining at the best steakhouse. It's why we're the world's most trusted beef brand and have been since 1978. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, or join the brand's Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program.

