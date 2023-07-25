HCCA Conferences Address Clinical Practice Compliance and Healthcare Enforcement Trends

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare compliance professionals will get the latest industry insights at two upcoming conferences from Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®). The Clinical Practice Compliance Conference will be held virtually October 10–11, and the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference is scheduled for November 5–7 in Washington, DC.

An early registration discount is offered for each event at the corresponding conference web page:

Clinical Practice Compliance Conference: for discounted registration, sign up by August 31 at for discounted registration, sign up byat hcca-info.org/2023clinicalpractice

Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference: sign up by September 20 for discounted registration at : sign up byfor discounted registration at hcca-info.org/2023hecc

Both conferences will feature live educational sessions from industry leaders and provide attendees with the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs).

Virtual Clinical Practice Compliance Conference

Held October 10–11, 2023, this virtual conference focuses on government initiatives related to physicians, clinics, and physician integrity trends. From the comfort of their home or office, participants will gain strategies and best practices for compliance in a clinical setting.

This year's agenda includes:

Compliance training for billing

Telehealth

Medical necessity

Physician compensation

HCC coding and documentation compliance

HIPAA and HITRUST

To view the full agenda and register, visit the conference website: hcca-info.org@2023clinicalpractice

Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference

Attendees of the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference November 5–7, 2023, will gather in Washington, DC, to hear firsthand from government enforcement leaders about regulatory changes, expectations, and key priorities.

Educational sessions include:

False Claims Act

Cybersecurity and privacy

Managed care

EKRA, Stark, and Anti-Kickback

Noncompliance and Internal investigations

Hospital and physician compensation

Medicaid fraud enforcement

Federal Administrative Sanctions

Post-pandemic enforcement and policy

Behavioral health

For more information or to register, visit the conference website: hcca-info.org/2023hecc

About HCCA

HCCA is a member-based association for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. HCCA offers 50+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, and networking for career growth and program development. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). Headquartered in Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession with a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries.

Visit HCCA's website at hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

