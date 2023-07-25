kinsho Announces Release of 22 New Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Box and Snack Containers for Kids for School on Amazon

The Amazon Store with the Largest Selection of Lunch Boxes Simplifies Providing Healthy Lunches that Parents and Children Love

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kinsho, the largest bento lunch box store on Amazon with over 230 products for kids and adults, today announced twenty-two (22) new stainless steel bento lunch box and snack container sets for toddlers and kids in time for back to school shopping. With styles including Stainless Steel Bento Boxes for Toddlers, Multi-Container Lunch Boxes with Insulated Bag Sets and Unicorn and Dinosaur Snack Containers with Silicone Lids for Kids there are eco-friendly options for all ages.

"Our variety of new kinsho Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Boxes and Snack Containers for Kids were developed to give parents options for portion sizes to suit the various appetites of kids of different ages," says Heather Sears, Founder of kinsho. "Made from durable, eco-friendly stainless steel these products will help parents create healthy lunches or snacks for kids of all ages. Some of the bento boxes come in sets with matching lunch bags, water bottles or ice packs to make lunch creation very easy which is so important during busy school days."

Features of kinsho Stainless Steel Lunch Boxes and Snack Containers include:

Various portions sizes and compartment configurations to suit different ages and appetites

18/8 (SUS304) stainless steel

Silicone seals and lids to keep containers secure.

22 different SKUs of various designs including unicorns, dinosaurs, sets with insulated lunch bags and more.

kinsho Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Boxes and Snack Containers for Kids are available exclusively at www.amazon.com/kinsho. For more information on all kinsho products, visit www.kinshokitchen.com.

About kinsho: kinsho is a woman-owned company with the largest selection of bento lunch box products on Amazon. kinsho's award-winning bento boxes were created to support portion awareness and mindful, healthy eating. The Company's products, including bento lunch boxes, lunch bags, snack containers, ice packs, food thermoses and more, are sold globally and have been purchased by customers across more than 65 countries.

