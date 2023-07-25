ThisWay Global Expands Sales Team to Meet Unprecedented Growth

New Expanded Sales Team Strengthens Bench To Propel Market Acceleration with AI Bias-Removal, Business Automation and HR Tech Solution



AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay Global , the leader in AI bias-removal and talent acquisition sourcing technology, announced it has expanded its sales team. The new appointments reflect the growing demand from mid-market and enterprise companies seeking ethical AI, business automation and unbiased HR technology solutions that also ensure strict adherence to EEOC and OFCCP guidelines. ThisWay Global has experienced 1,400% growth in its customer base due to continued market demand for their suite of proprietary technologies.

Wendy Kall joins ThisWay Global as an Enterprise Account Executive where she will apply her 15 years of deep-seated expertise in diversity and OFCCP-focused HR tech sales and sales management to her role. She holds a notable track record, having constructed a sales offering from inception at DiversityJobs and leading a large team of diversity-focused Account Executives at Circa. Wendy complements her extensive professional experience with a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Spanish and an MBA from the University of Texas. She is based near Dallas, Texas, with her family.

Nicholas Murphy brings critical insight to ThisWay Global as the West Coast Enterprise Sales Executive, drawing on over 17 years of founding HR tech startups, leading enterprise sales, and recruiting top talent. A seasoned entrepreneur and go-to media contributor on the "future of work," he has shared his insights with USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and other major outlets. Nicholas resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dedric Mathis, a seasoned Sales Account Executive with over 14 years of experience in diverse industries, brings a unique blend of a professional sports background and comprehensive sales expertise to ThisWay Global. After a 7-year professional football career with the NFL and CFL, Dedric embarked on a sales career that saw him succeeding in roles from the automotive industry to software integration. After earning his Bachelor's degree from the University of Houston in 2020, Dedric transitioned into software sales, successfully building partnerships through consultative selling solutions tailored to client needs. Dedric is known for his ability to nurture relationships, demonstrated by his current engagement with Circa/Mitratech.Dedric resides in San Antonio, Texas.

