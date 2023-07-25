Vendavo Announces Gina Bates as New Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions, today announced Gina Bates has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Gina Bates joins the Vendavo leadership team to further fuel the company's global sales engine & accelerate growth.

As leader of new sales and customer expansion, consulting, sales enablement and partnerships, Bates joins the Vendavo executive leadership team to further fuel the company's global sales engine, accelerate growth, and deliver ongoing customer and partner value.

Bates is a passionate sales leader and team builder with a long history of leading teams that specialize in driving noteworthy business outcomes. Her more than 25 years of experience includes demonstrated success at SAP, Coupa, Anaplan, and Mulesoft.

"Gina is an engaging relationship builder, both with customers and internal teams," said Bruno Slosse, CEO at Vendavo. "We are excited to welcome her expertise and energy to our sales and customer care initiatives."

"The current economic landscape makes now a perfect time for manufacturers and distributors to zero in on profitability boosters and efficiency savers," said Bates. "For this reason, I'm very excited to be joining Vendavo, a respected leader in this important space."

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden.

