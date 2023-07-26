2023 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists announced

Three National Laureates will each receive $250,000

28 scientists named National Finalists

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced today the 2023 laureates of the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists .

Each will receive $250,000, the largest unrestricted scientific award for America's most innovative, faculty-ranked scientists and engineers who are under the age of 42. The winners and their distinguished research:

2023 Laureate in Life Sciences: William Anderegg, Ph.D., The University of Utah (Ecology & Evolutionary Biology)—Revealing how trees absorb and release carbon dioxide amidst a changing climate

William Anderegg examines the interaction of plant ecology and climate change, from the scale of cells to forest ecosystems. Specifically, he addresses how drought and climate change affect the plant-soil-atmospheric systems, including tree physiology, species interactions, and biosphere-atmosphere feedbacks. His work overturns a 40-year foundational theory on how stomata—pores on leaves that facilitate photosynthesis—behave in order to improve carbon gain and minimize water loss, and in turn, how this affects global forests' response to climate change. As a leading voice in the field of climate change, Anderegg's discoveries are already informing climate solutions, global policies, and public health. He is the first ever winner of the Blavatnik Regional Awards to be awarded the Blavatnik National Award.

2023 Laureate in Chemistry: Shannon Boettcher, Ph.D., University of Oregon (Inorganic & Solid-State Chemistry)—Discovering novel methods and materials to harness electrochemistry for sustainability

Shannon Boettcher is creating sustainable, electrochemical methods central to transforming simple mixtures of water and atmospheric gases into fuels, plastics, fertilizers, and other chemicals. Boettcher's work is grounded in the mechanistic science of understanding electrochemical reactions on the surfaces of electrified solids, particularly under practical conditions where catalysts change in structure and composition. His work builds a foundation for the development of new technologies by addressing key knowledge gaps in understanding and controlling the rates of ion- and electron-transfer across interfaces. Discoveries made in Boettcher's laboratory are now being applied to improve industrial processes for hydrogen production and carbon capture, establishing him both as a global leader in research and in society's transition to a green future.

2023 Laureate in Physical Sciences & Engineering: Svitlana Mayboroda, Ph.D., University of Minnesota (Applied Mathematics)—Developed elegant new mathematical theory to understand electronic waves

Svitlana Mayboroda is using applied mathematics to provide physicists with a new fundamental understanding of the behavior of matter at nanometer scales—insights that are relevant for today's ability to control and manipulate atomic structures. Mayboroda and her collaborators have invented an elegant technique known as localization landscape theory, which solves some long-standing problems in condensed matter physics. This mathematical framework reveals hidden structures that guide the behavior of waves at the atomic level, explaining why waves do not propagate in complex or disordered materials. Mayboroda's ground-breaking work is leading to improvements in crucial 21st-century technologies like LED lighting, semiconductors, and solar cells.

"I congratulate all the laureates and finalists whose outstanding research gives us hope for the future," said Len Blavatnik , founder and chairman of Access Industries. He is head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation and a member of the President's Council of the New York Academy of Sciences.

Nicholas B. Dirks , president and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences, said, "On behalf of the Academy, we are excited to honor our first laureate who was previously a Regional Award-winner, our first laureate in applied mathematics, and the first laureates from these three public universities. This year's laureates are working to address major societal challenges—including problems related to energy and sustainability, climate change and forest fires, and transforming solid-state physics and semi-conductor physics—demonstrating the great significance of science for advancing the public good."

The 2023 Blavatnik National Awards received 267 nominations from 134 institutions in 38 U.S. states. Nominees must be faculty-level scientific researchers, 42 years of age or younger.

Three independent juries —one each for life sciences, chemistry, and physical sciences and engineering —were composed of some of America's most distinguished scientists. The juries selected three winning laureates and 28 finalists.

The Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists will celebrate the 2023 laureates and finalists in a ceremony on Sept. 19 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

