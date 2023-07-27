2024 Industrial Marketing Summit announced by Gorilla 76, TREW Marketing and CADENAS PARTsolutions

The stand-alone event will take place at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas on January 31 - February 2, 2024.

ST. LOUIS and AUSTIN, Texas and CINCINNATI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial marketing leaders Gorilla 76, TREW Marketing and CADENAS PARTsolutions have partnered to set a new course for the Industrial Marketing Summit and grow the event. Taking place in Austin, Texas January 31 - February 2, 2024, the Summit will provide a practical opportunity for industrial marketers to refine their skills, gain new insights, network, and grow their careers.

"There has been a groundswell of interest from within the manufacturing marketing community," Joe Sullivan, Thinker and Founder at Gorilla 76, said. "They want a live, in-person event that's all their own."

Formerly part of Content Marketing World, the 2024 Industrial Marketing Summit will be a stand-alone event.

"We asked attendees from the previous summit what they wanted to see in the future," Adam Beck, Director of Marketing at CADENAS PARTsolutions, said. "They asked for more sessions that take a deeper dive into the real challenges of industrial marketers. The only way to deliver that was to create a stand-alone event that's bigger and better than ever before."

Taking place at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin Texas, the venue for the 2024 Industrial Marketing Summit will provide ample room for a larger event, and the host city is known for the live music, food, and entertainment attendees are looking for.

"Given our shared focus of helping marketers reach buyers in engineering and manufacturing, it was an easy decision for TREW Marketing to partner with Gorilla 76 and CADENAS PARTsolutions to host the Industrial Marketing Summit," Wendy Covey, TREW Marketing CEO, said. "Together we are committed to delivering a dynamic, informative, and fun event that strengthens the industrial marketing community."

About the Industrial Marketing Summit

The Industrial Marketing Summit provides an educational and networking forum for marketers in engineering, manufacturing, and technical industries. Through the event, we help industrial marketers to connect with peers, become inspired by new ideas, stay abreast of trends, and grow their businesses.

For event details and registration visit https://industrialmarketingsummit.com/

About Gorilla76 visit https://gorilla76.com/

Gorilla 76 is the industrial marketing agency. G76 helps B2B manufacturers grow through revenue-focused marketing programs and educational content.

About TREW Marketing visit https://trewmarketing.com/

TREW Marketing partners with B2B engineering and technology companies to build marketing foundations with differentiated messaging, drive engagement with content plans, and generate new opportunities through insightful research and unrivaled industry expertise.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions visit https://partsolutions.com/

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D CAD catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales by getting components "designed in" to larger projects.

Media Inquiries:

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing – CADENAS PARTsolutions

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

