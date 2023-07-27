Heartland Dental Launches Heartland Dental University (HDU), Revolutionizing Dental Education and Professional Development Opportunities

"Always Learning. Always Leading."

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO) proudly introduced today Heartland Dental University (HDU), its groundbreaking educational flagship. Built upon a steadfast dedication to excellence in education spanning 25 years, and as a part of its non-clinical administrative support, HDU provides a comprehensive platform for continuous learning. This innovative endeavor encompasses offerings of leadership training, business acumen and clinical education, all guided by the motivating principle of "Always Learning. Always Leading." With HDU, individuals are empowered to unlock their full potential and achieve remarkable growth in both their personal and professional lives.

"HDU both honors Heartland Dental's rich educational history and serves as a catalyst for further progress. And as the field of dentistry continues to evolve, we are also evolving in our support role. Enhancing the tools, resources, and educational opportunities for our supported network will help them, in turn, continue to deliver the best possible patient care," stated Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and Chief Executive Officer. "With HDU we are ensuring that Heartland supported doctors, hygienists, and team members are empowered with the opportunities to build themselves to meet the shifting demands of the dental industry."

HDU will serve as an invaluable resource for the dental community, offering access to advanced, practical, and innovative technical skills while also helping to foster leadership and business acumen. It includes access to new academies tailored to the unique development needs of supported doctors, hygienists, dental assistants, business assistants, and support office team members. These academies provide access to a wide range of proprietary live, virtual, on-demand, and workshop opportunities, as well as classes led by external partners and industry leaders. By catering to the specific requirements of each role, HDU is able to offer targeted support that enhances expertise and assist with fostering professional excellence.

"World-class education is not just a component of our support model and culture at Heartland Dental, it is the very essence that drives us forward," shared Rick Workman, DMD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental. "I believe the purpose of education is results producing action, and we continue to challenge ourselves to provide the educational opportunities that do just that. With HDU we combine powerful data and insights with an interactive platform to unlock everyone's full potential, offering a bright future for all."

Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc., said the Company's commitment to providing quality dental solutions extends to helping educate healthcare providers about the latest developments in dental technology: "At Henry Schein, our commitment to advancing dental education aligns perfectly with HDU's mission striving for constant improvement and growth. We are excited to play a vital role in supporting this transformative educational initiative."

Heartland Dental has always recognized the value to its support network of investing in development and has consistently provided continuing education opportunities to supported doctors, their teams, and business and office professionals. The company understands that education plays a crucial role in fostering exceptional patient care.

"HDU represents an exciting milestone in our commitment to supporting the growth and success of our supported clinicians and their teams," said Anna Singh, DMD, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Heartland Dental. "With this comprehensive educational platform, we are providing everyone in the Heartland Dental support family with opportunities to expand their knowledge and skills. HDU is a testament to our dedication to empowering our community to reach new heights and achieve extraordinary results in their careers and patient care."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,700 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

