Aidoc Introduces the First and Only AI-Powered Solution to Identify Suspected Posterior and Anterior Large and Medium Vessel Occlusions

Full Brain Solution Sets New Industry Standard in Stroke Care

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, announced today the launch of its revolutionary Full Brain Solution. This new solution will significantly expand the anatomy analyzed by AI to identify suspected strokes, allowing for identification and care coordination of patients with medium vessel occlusions (MeVOs) as well as posterior and anterior large vessel occlusions (LVOs).

Aidoc's New Full Brain Solution Identifies Suspected Posterior and Anterior Large and Medium Vessel Occlusions in Addition to Aneurysms and Hemorrhages. (PRNewswire)

The Full Brain Solution represents a significant advancement in medical technology aiding patient care, being the first and only AI technology to identify suspected posterior and anterior LVOs and MeVOs. The prevalence of the newly covered conditions, posterior LVO and MeVO, is significant. 795,000 strokes take place each year in the United States, of which, 87% are ischemic strokes. Approximately 25-40% of ischemic strokes are MeVOs and 24-46% of all ischemic strokes are LVOs. 20-25% of LVOs are posterior.1,2,3,4

The addition of posterior LVO and MeVO enables approximately twice as many patients to receive faster access to life-saving therapy with AI-powered care coordination.1,2,3,4

"AI has shown remarkable success in enhancing workflow for patients with anterior LVOs, nearly halving the time to treatment. However, this is just the beginning. With Aidoc's Full Brain Solution, we can now broaden these advancements to benefit a significantly larger patient population, leading to improved care and ultimately better patient outcomes," shared Dr. Brian Mason, Associate Professor NeuroEndovascular Surgery at University of Illinois Champaign, one of the leading AI-healthcare experts in the country.

Extending beyond acute ischemic stroke, the Full Brain Solution employs diverse artificial intelligence technologies such as image-based identification and natural language processing to identify and orchestrate care for patients suffering from intracerebral hemorrhage, subdural hemorrhage, and brain aneurysms, making it the most complete neurovascular AI solution.

Aidoc's Full Brain Solution is delivered through the company's proprietary operating system (aiOS™) that enables organizations to reliably deploy AI solutions in high volumes and overcome the challenges associated with legacy IT systems and separate physician workflows. The aiOS™ seamlessly integrates with existing IT infrastructure, enabling the scale needed to realize the full potential of AI in healthcare. Aidoc's aiOS™ is also the only platform integrated into electronic health records (EHR).

"AI continues to drive significant gains and contributions in addressing the challenges health systems are facing," stated Elad Walach, CEO, Aidoc. "Our groundbreaking Full Brain Solution is propelling AI into new and needed territories and proving impact to facilities by cutting the time to treatment nearly in half for twice as many patients. Our vision is to continue pushing boundaries, transforming the lives of a significantly larger patient population, elevating the standard of care, and driving remarkable improvements in patient outcomes."

Aidoc's Full Brain Solution will be showcased during the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California from July 31 to August 4. If interested in seeing a demonstration register here .

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (13) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163484/Full_brain_comparison.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015772/4183551/Aidoc_Always_On_AI_Logo.jpg

Aidoc Always On AI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aidoc Medical LTD) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aidoc Medical LTD