LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.35 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.60 million1, or $0.101 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total deposits grew $50.3 million , or 20.5% annualized during the second quarter over the prior quarter end, including an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $36.2 million , and $14.1 million in interest bearing deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $378.7 million , or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023 , compared with $387.8 million , or 39.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023 .

The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 of $123.2 million , up from $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2022 . Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity and brokered deposit availability, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled approximately $507.4 million as of June 30, 2023 .

Total loans grew $24.2 million during the second quarter, representing a 10.3% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loan activity.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million , compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits continuing to outpace the increase in interest income from loans.

The Company recorded a $493 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.2 million , or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023 . The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by refinement of the population of loans individually assessed for impairment under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, improvements in internal credit metrics and external forecast indexes, as well as $97 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.

On June 22, 2023 , shareholders of the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners"), each approved the merger of Partners with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 22, 2023 . The merger is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions.

























1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

"We are pleased to report results that evidence continued balance sheet strength, including increased on-balance sheet liquidity, a growing core deposit base, and excellent credit quality." said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "Although significant uncertainty remains in the external environment, we are optimistic that the pace of margin compression will continue to stabilize. Our teams are highly focused on providing superior service to meet our clients' needs and we believe the Company is well positioned to successfully navigate through this climate."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $8.1 million compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the average yield on interest earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The rate of increase in the cost of funds moderated to 30 basis points in the second quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from strong growth in the average balance of non-interest bearing deposits, which increased approximately $17.0 million to $209.1 million, compared to $192.1 million for the first quarter. The 30 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.29% during the second quarter of 2023 was partially offset by a 15 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.00%. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 11 basis points to 5.20% during the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter, the Company continued to recognize results from its increased internal focus and strategy on core deposit generation, including 123 net new checking accounts opened for a total of $38 million in new deposits. Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms resulted in 58 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are expected to fund over the course of the third quarter. As a result of these positive trends, the Company expects to allow higher cost brokered deposits to mature, replaced by core accounts at a lower cost, contributing to further stabilization in net interest margin.

Noninterest income (expense) improved from a $1.9 million expense in the first quarter of 2023, driven by recognition of a loss upon the sale of debt securities of $2.37 million, to $886 thousand in income in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the first quarter loss on the sale of debt securities, adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $369 thousand to $886 thousand, primarily due to gains on the sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans of $296 thousand and $57 thousand in commercial loan-related interest rate swap fees.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $7.8 million compared to $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners Bancorp of $587 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense increased by $351 thousand in the second quarter, impacted by increased equipment and data processing expense as the Company continues to enhance its technology platform, as well as elevated accrual of fraud and operating losses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.06 billion at June 30, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

Total loans increased $24.2 million from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023, or 10.25% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $500,000.

The Company has proactively taken additional steps during the quarter to enhance its on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. In addition to growth in core deposits, this position was supported by an additional $43.7 million in borrowings related to $75.0 million in wholesale funding in connection with the execution of a pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap. The interest rate swap has a fixed rate of 3.28%, a maturity of five years and is designated against either a mix of one-month FHLB advances or brokered certificates of deposits. Classified as a cash flow hedge, the market fluctuations will not impact future earnings, but will impact accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Deposits at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.03 billion, an increase of $50.3 million compared to $984.5 million at March 31, 2023. Average deposits increased by $17.0 million during the quarter, or 6.9% annualized, driven by a 35.3% increase in average noninterest bearing deposits from $192.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $209.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $141.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $142.5 million at June 30, 2023. The increase included an increase in retained earnings due to net income for the current quarter, and a decrease in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment, offset by dividends paid of $1.2 million.

Asset Quality

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $493 thousand, compared to a provision for credit losses of $293 thousand in the first quarter. The negative provision for credit losses included the impact of reductions in the allowance for credit losses due to refinement of the population of loans individually assessed for impairment under CECL, improvements in internal credit metrics and external forecast indexes, as well as $97 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.9 million, representing 0.22% of total assets. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million. Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.5 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 358.12% at June 30, 2023, compared to 438.95% at March 31, 2023.

The Company's risk management function incorporates extensive diversification, monitoring and hold limits with respect to the commercial real estate loan portfolio and management closely monitors concentration reports and related analyses. The commercial real estate loan portfolio is well-diversified, with limited exposure to higher risk segments such as hotels and retail. Management believes that the office space portfolio, which includes medical and mixed-use space, and does not involve properties in major metropolitan business districts, is stable and does not pose excessive risk. Specifically, at June 30, 2023, the Company had 68 loans related to office space, with an average loan size of $1.8 million and total current outstanding balances of $103.0 million. The largest exposure relating to office space is $8.8 million for a construction loan that will constitute owner-occupied real estate upon completion. Eighty-four percent (84%) of office space loans are guaranteed by high-quality principals and no office loans are past due 30 days or greater.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.55% and 12.94% , respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.31%2 at June 30, 2023.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.





























2 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

LB-E

LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 4,736

$ 4,545

$ 4,209

$ 8,711

$ 7,563 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

118,438

47,190

25,802

66,085

55,433 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,174

$ 51,735

$ 30,011

$ 74,796

$ 62,996 Certificates of deposit with other banks

498

745

5,623

8,358

11,088 Securities available for sale, at fair value

83,620

86,804

78,813

78,698

85,756 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

38,220

38,986

31,822

32,571

28,816 Loans receivable, gross

969,533

945,371

927,871

863,969

790,406 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(10,228)

(10,526)

(4,666)

(4,569)

(3,890) Loans receivable, net

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400

786,516 Investments in restricted bank stock

5,544

4,134

3,377

3,327

2,567 Premises and equipment, net

6,292

6,497

6,743

9,087

7,915 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,920

4,513 Bank-owned life insurance

24,554

24,384

19,244

19,127

19,012 Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,774

36,833

36,894

36,955

37,020 Deferred tax asset

6,571

6,749

5,619

6,378

5,777 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,024

12,188

12,084

7,256

7,909 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 240,729

$ 204,495

$ 192,773

$ 184,857

$ 184,345 Interest bearing

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853

718,028 Total deposits

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710

902,373 Other Borrowings

74,899

31,250

20,938

—

1,639 Subordinated Debt

40,398

40,441

40,484

40,526

40,585 Operating Lease Liabilities

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,921

4,513 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,985

6,130

6,688

6,774

6,004 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,166,020

1,072,377

1,025,101

1,007,931

955,114 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

162

250

149

149

99 Surplus

127,818

127,659

117,709

117,698

83,070 Retained earnings

19,039

18,911

27,100

27,525

26,491 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,567)

(5,239)

(6,405)

(8,430)

(4,889) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

142,452

141,581

138,553

136,942

104,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885 Common shares outstanding

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022





6/30/2023

6/30/2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)























INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 12,499

$ 11,762

$ 8,114





$ 24,261

$ 15,877 Other

1,827

1,228

981





3,055

1,600 Total interest and dividend income

14,326

12,990

9,095





27,316

17,477 INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

5,242

4,517

818





9,759

1,483 Other Borrowings

558

87

2





645

35 Subordinated Debt

437

432

422





869

629 Total interest expense

6,237

5,036

1,242





11,273

2,147 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE (CREDIT TO)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,089

7,954

7,853





16,043

15,330 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(493)

293

395





(200)

675 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (CREDIT TO)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,582

7,661

7,458





16,243

14,655 NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

197

199

218





396

428 Bank-owned life insurance

170

140

114





310

224 Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities

—

(2,370)

—





(2,370)

13 Gain on sale of loans

296

—

153





296

333 Other

223

178

211





401

409 Total noninterest income

886

(1,853)

696





(967)

1,407 NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

4,037

4,120

3,722





8,157

7,378 Occupancy

696

707

433





1,403

906 Equipment and data processing

893

693

595





1,586

1,192 Professional fees

418

381

307





799

535 FDIC insurance

184

159

138





343

342 Bank Shares Tax

278

278

201





556

384 Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587

—





902

— Other

995

812

846





1,807

1,603 Total noninterest expense

7,816

7,737

6,242





15,553

12,340 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,652

(1,929)

1,912





(277)

3,722 Income tax expense (benefit)

305

(376)

306





(70)

592 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 1,347

$ (1,553)

$ 1,606





$ (207)

$ 3,130

























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.08

$ (0.10)

$ 0.16





$ (0.01)

$ 0.32 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.08

$ (0.10)

$ 0.16





$ (0.01)

$ 0.31 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,























BASIC

16,228,069

15,480,951

9,836,984





15,856,574

9,831,739 DILUTED

16,228,069

15,480,951

9,913,477





15,856,574

9,983,742

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Operating Highlights

















Net Income (loss) $ 1,347

$ (1,553)

$ 1,606

$ (207)

$ 3,130 Net Interest Income 8,089

7,954

7,853

16,043

15,330 Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses (493)

293

395

(200)

675 Non-Interest Income 886

(1,853)

696

(967)

1,407 Non-Interest Expense 7,816

7,737

6,242

15,553

12,340 Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic 0.08

(0.10)

0.16

(0.01)

0.32 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.10

0.05

0.16

0.15

0.32 Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted 0.08

(0.10)

0.16

(0.01)

0.31 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.10

0.05

0.16

0.15

0.31



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 2.81 %

2.95 %

3.38 %

2.86 %

3.39 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 0.43 %

-0.53 %

0.63 %

-0.03 %

0.63 % Adjusted ROA2 0.51 %

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.39 %

0.63 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 3.81 %

-4.56 %

6.13 %

-0.30 %

12.31 % Adjusted ROE2 4.51 %

2.30 %

6.13 %

3.42 %

12.27 % Efficiency Ratio 87.09 %

126.82 %

73.01 %

103.16 %

73.73 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 83.58 %

84.41 %

73.01 %

83.98 %

73.79 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.28 %

-0.59 %

0.27 %

-0.16 %

0.28 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.51 %

2.59 %

2.45 %

2.56 %

2.49 %









































6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885 Loans Receivable, Net 959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400

786,516



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 240,729

204,495

192,773

184,857

184,345 Interest-bearing Deposits 794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853

718,028 Total Deposits 1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710

902,373



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 13.55 %

13.53 %

12.89 %

11.55 %

12.42 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 12.94 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 12.94 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 % Leverage Ratio1 10.41 %

10.78 %

10.93 %

9.74 %

10.10 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 6.51

$ 6.46

$ 6.80

$ 6.69

$ 6.89



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 2,856

$ 2,398

$ 2,500

$ 1,979

$ 1,494 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.17 %

0.14 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.29 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.23 %

0.19 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 10,228

$ 10,526

$ 4,666

$ 4,569

$ 3,890 ACLL to Total Loans 1.05 %

1.11 %

0.50 %

0.53 %

0.49 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 358.12 %

438.95 %

186.64 %

230.87 %

260.37 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ (97)

$ (2)

$ (60)

$ (164)

$ (52)



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP

financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding

gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP

financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total

assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their

most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the

outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP

financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value

per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of

this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 66,149

$ 708

4.29 %

$ 60,718

$ 97

0.64 % Securities























Taxable (1)

86,366

822

3.82 %

74,105

587

3.18 % Tax-Exempt

39,139

378

3.87 %

45,030

377

3.36 % Total Securities

125,505

1,200

3.84 %

119,135

964

3.25 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

191,654

1,908

3.99 %

179,853

1,061

2.37 % Total Loans (3)

963,824

12,499

5.20 %

751,347

8,114

4.33 % Total Earning Assets

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 %

931,200

9,175

3.95 % Other Assets

95,531









90,361







Total Assets

$ 1,251,009









$ 1,021,561







Interest bearing demand

$ 243,539

$ 1,261

2.08 %

$ 270,844

$ 260

0.39 % Money market demand

244,355

1,589

2.61 %

224,483

238

0.43 % Time deposits

299,398

2,392

3.20 %

211,033

320

0.61 % Total Borrowings

95,792

995

4.17 %

46,961

424

3.62 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

883,084

6,237

2.83 %

753,321

1,242

0.66 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

209,072









152,691







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,092,156

$ 6,237

2.29 %

$ 906,012

$ 1,242

0.55 % Other Liabilities

17,073









10,489







Total Liabilities

$ 1,109,229









$ 916,501







Shareholders' Equity

$ 141,780









$ 105,060







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,251,009









$ 1,021,561







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,170

2.17 %





7,933

3.29 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(81)









(80)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,089









$ 7,853



Net Interest Margin









2.81 %









3.38 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 66,149

$ 708

4.29 %

$ 36,470

$ 275

3.06 % Securities























Taxable (1)

86,366

822

3.82 %

81,899

653

3.23 % Tax-Exempt

39,139

378

3.87 %

38,368

377

3.98 % Total Securities

125,505

1,200

3.84 %

120,267

1,030

3.47 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

191,654

1,908

3.99 %

156,737

1,305

3.38 % Total Loans (3)

963,824

12,499

5.20 %

936,510

11,762

5.09 % Total Earning Assets

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 %

1,093,247

13,067

4.85 % Other Assets

95,531









90,938







Total Assets

$ 1,251,009









$ 1,184,185







Interest bearing demand

$ 243,539

$ 1,261

2.08 %

$ 251,103

$ 1,188

1.92 % Money market demand

244,355

1,589

2.61 %

245,563

1,350

2.23 % Time deposits

299,398

2,392

3.20 %

290,605

1,979

2.76 % Total Borrowings

95,792

995

4.17 %

49,246

519

4.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

883,084

6,237

2.83 %

836,517

5,036

2.44 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

209,072









192,135







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,092,156

$ 6,237

2.29 %

$ 1,028,652

$ 5,036

1.99 % Other Liabilities

17,073









17,508







Total Liabilities

$ 1,109,229









$ 1,046,160







Shareholders' Equity

$ 141,780









$ 138,025







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,251,009









$ 1,184,185







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,170

2.17 %





8,031

2.41 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(81)









(77)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,089









$ 7,954



Net Interest Margin









2.81 %









2.95 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 55,618

$ 983

3.56 %

$ 60,229

$ 149

0.50 % Securities























Taxable (1)

84,101

1,475

3.54 %

70,674

863

2.46 % Tax-Exempt

38,774

756

3.93 %

45,030

746

3.34 % Total Securities

122,875

2,231

3.66 %

115,704

1,609

2.80 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

178,493

3,214

3.63 %

175,933

1,758

2.02 % Total Loans (3)

952,142

24,261

5.14 %

735,256

15,877

4.35 % Total Earning Assets

1,130,635

27,475

4.90 %

911,189

17,635

3.90 % Other Assets

93,481









88,189







Total Assets

$ 1,224,116









$ 999,378







Interest bearing demand

$ 246,235

$ 2,449

2.01 %

$ 264,527

$ 505

0.38 % Money market demand

245,747

2,939

2.41 %

219,972

377

0.35 % Time deposits

295,440

4,371

2.98 %

203,009

601

0.60 % Total Borrowings

76,820

1,514

3.97 %

52,433

665

2.56 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

864,242

11,273

2.63 %

739,941

2,148

0.59 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

202,610









142,323







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,066,852

$ 11,273

2.13 %

$ 882,264

$ 2,148

0.49 % Other Liabilities

16,905









10,347







Total Liabilities

$ 1,083,757









$ 892,611







Shareholders' Equity

$ 140,359









$ 106,767







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,224,116









$ 999,378







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





16,202

2.27 %





15,487

3.31 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(159)









(157)



Net Interest Income





$ 16,043









$ 15,330



Net Interest Margin









2.86 %









3.39 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 50,552

$ 53,301

$ 55,746

$ 53,570

$ 45,424 Construction loans

75,628

67,934

57,713

49,311

36,135 Commercial & industrial loans

104,869

99,356

104,755

98,475

90,979 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

113,254

111,461

105,390

95,537

78,082 Owner occupied

154,520

151,407

139,554

114,863

164,937 Non-owner occupied

254,691

249,638

245,274

233,887

165,893 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

170,271

166,478

168,084

166,388

158,774 Second liens and lines of credit

30,148

30,720

35,576

34,620

35,454 Consumer and other loans

11,308

10,472

10,057

11,929

8,689 Municipal loans

3,929

4,292

5,466

5,404

5,814



969,170

945,059

927,615

863,984

790,181 Deferred costs (fees)

363

312

256

(15)

225 Total loans receivable

$ 969,533

$ 945,371

$ 927,871

$ 863,969

$ 790,406

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























June 30, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















U.S. government agency securities

$ 2,000

$ (19)

$ 1,981



Small Business Administration loan pools

726

(15)

711



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

45,651

(3,721)

41,930



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

42,946

(3,948)

38,998







$ 91,323

$ (7,703)

$ 83,620

























Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,782)

$ 13,218

$ 586 Structured mortgage-backed securities

23,806

(966)

22,840

-



$ 38,806

$ (2,748)

$ 36,058

$ 586





















December 31, 2022



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 858

$ (15)

$ 843



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801







$ 86,920

$ (8,107)

$ 78,813



Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 14,993

$ (994)

$ 13,999



Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081







$ 31,822

$ (1,742)

$ 30,080





LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September

30, 2022

June 30,

2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 240,729

$ 204,495

$ 192,773

$ 184,857

$ 184,345 Demand, interest-bearing

237,114

250,944

254,478

305,934

269,493 Money market and savings

254,632

241,858

228,048

266,743

235,411 Time deposits, $250 and over 57,194

51,855

46,116

39,123

55,507 Time deposits, other

245,173

235,346

225,357

155,053

157,617



$ 1,034,842

$ 984,498

$ 946,772

$ 951,710

$ 902,373











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September

30, 2022

June 30,

2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 209,072

$ 192,135

$ 199,556

$ 170,863

$ 152,691 Demand, interest-bearing

243,539

251,103

278,816

278,637

270,844 Money market and savings

244,355

245,563

245,154

244,107

224,483 Time deposits

299,398

290,605

211,090

205,792

211,033



$ 996,364

$ 979,406

$ 934,616

$ 899,399

$ 859,051

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,347

$ (1,553)

$ 1,606

$ (207)

$ 3,130 Average assets 1,251,009

1,184,185

1,021,561

1,224,116

999,378 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.43 %

-0.53 %

0.63 %

-0.03 %

0.63 % Net income (loss) 1,347

(1,553)

1,606

(207)

3,130 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

2,370

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

(498)

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 315

587

-

902

- Tax effect at 21% (66)

(123)

-

(189)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120 Average assets 1,251,009

1,184,185

1,021,561

1,224,116

999,378 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 0.51 %

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.39 %

0.63 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,347

$ (1,553)

$ 1,606

$ (207)

$ 3,130 Average shareholders' equity 141,780

138,025

105,060

140,359

51,257 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 3.81 %

-4.56 %

6.13 %

-0.30 %

12.31 % Net income (loss) 1,347

(1,553)

1,606

(207)

3,130 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

2,370

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

(498)

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 315

587

-

902

- Tax effect at 21% (66)

(123)

-

(189)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120 Average shareholders' equity 141,780

138,025

105,060

140,359

51,257 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 4.51 %

2.30 %

6.13 %

3.42 %

12.27 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 87.09 %

126.82 %

73.01 %

103.16 %

73.73 % Net interest income $ 8,089

$ 7,954

$ 7,853

$ 16,043

$ 15,330 Noninterest income 886

(1,853)

696

(967)

1,407 Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities -

(2,370)

-

(2,370)

13 Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 8,975

8,471

8,549

17,446

16,724 Total noninterest expense 7,816

7,737

6,242

15,553

12,340 Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses 315

587

-

902

- Adjusted non-interest expense 7,501

7,150

6,242

14,651

12,340 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 83.58 %

84.41 %

73.01 %

83.98 %

73.79 %

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 142,452

$ 141,581

$ 138,553

$ 136,942

$ 104,771 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 105,678

$ 104,748

$ 101,659

$ 99,987

$ 67,751 Common shares outstanding

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435 Book value per common share

$ 8.78

$ 8.73

$ 9.27

$ 9.17

$ 10.65 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 6.51

$ 6.46

$ 6.80

$ 6.69

$ 6.89 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,271,698

$ 1,177,125

$ 1,126,760

$ 1,107,918

$ 1,022,865 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic $ 0.08

$ (0.10)

$ 0.16

$ (0.01)

$ 0.32 GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $ 0.08

$ (0.10)

$ 0.16

$ (0.01)

$ 0.31 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,347

$ (1,553)

$ 1,606

$ (207)

$ 3,130 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

2,370

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

(498)

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 315

587

-

902

- Tax effect at 21% (66)

(123)

-

(189)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.32 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.31

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Net Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 1,347

$ (1,553)

$ 1,606

$ (207)

$ 3,130 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

2,370

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

(498)

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 315

587

-

902

- Tax effect at 21% (66)

(123)

-

(189)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120 Income tax expense (benefit) 305

(376)

306

(70)

592 Provision for (credit to) credit losses (493)

293

395

(200)

675 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 66

621

-

687

(3) Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,474

$ 1,321

$ 2,307

$ 2,795

$ 4,384

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

IR@LINKBANCORP.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.