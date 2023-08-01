Concourse Labs Generative AI Solution, Leveraging Google's Vertex AI Platform, Accelerates Cloud Adoption with AI-powered Cloud Governance

With Concourse Labs Generative AI capabilities built on Vertex AI, Customers can Securely Adopt and Manage Public Cloud Applications

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concourse Labs announced today the launch of its Generative AI solution, leveraging the Google Vertex AI platform and ushering in a new era of cloud governance. Harnessing the power of generative AI, Concourse Labs is enabling businesses to expedite and scale their cloud adoption journey while maintaining robust security and compliance measures by implementing scalable "code to cloud" automation.

In today's digital age, businesses are increasingly relying on public cloud applications to power their operations. However, the security and management of cloud infrastructure and applications can be a daunting task.

Concourse Labs is revolutionizing the way generative AI can help businesses securely implement and manage public cloud applications. With Concourse Labs, businesses can:

Use generative AI to automatically generate secure configurations for cloud applications, helping businesses avoid human errors and ensure that their applications are always secure.

Continuously monitor for misconfigurations that can create security vulnerabilities, helping businesses identify and fix vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Automate the security compliance and governance of cloud applications, helping businesses focus on their core operations.

Concourse Labs also supports generative guardrails, policy as code, and security baselines. These features help businesses to further secure their cloud applications by:

Establishing generative guardrails with automated policies that enforce security best practices and tailored to the specific needs of the business.

Implementing policy as code as a methodology for managing security policies at scale, ensuring their security policies are always up-to-date and consistent.

Defining and implementing security baselines or sets of security controls that are recommended for a particular type of cloud application.

In addition to these features, Concourse Labs can also be used to help businesses with security control design and threat modeling. Generative AI can be used to identify potential security risks and design security controls that are tailored to specific needs of the business.

For example, Concourse Labs can be used to:

Analyze cloud applications and identify potential security risks, helping businesses prioritize their security efforts and mitigate risks before they can be exploited.

Design and enable security controls that are tailored to the specific needs of the business, helping businesses implement security controls that are effective and not overly burdensome.

Test security controls to ensure that they are effective, helping businesses identify gaps in their security posture and make necessary improvements.

"Concourse Labs enables security automation and audit for compliance of cloud and application infrastructure at scale," said Don Duet, CEO and Co-Founder of Concourse Labs. "With comprehensive out-of-the-box policy based on industry standards and best practice, coupled with the power of generative AI, Concourse Labs enables companies to embed and automate security checks at every stage of the cloud application lifecycle, from development pipeline through runtime, enabling scalable code to cloud automation."

"Organizations are adopting public cloud to deliver software faster than ever before while also having to ensure a strong security posture." said Philip Moyer, Global VP Artificial Intelligence Business, Google Cloud. "Generative AI represents a new era of computing – Concourse Labs is leveraging Vertex AI to empower our joint customers to accelerate cloud adoption and increase delivery velocity without sacrificing security."

Concourse Labs is a powerful tool helping businesses to secure their cloud applications. By using generative AI, businesses can automate many of the tasks involved in security control design and threat modeling, freeing up resources to focus on other areas of security.

About Concourse Labs

Concourse Labs enables automated build-time and runtime security policy evaluation on all major clouds, cloud-native application infrastructure, and Infrastructure As Code (IaC) technologies such as Terraform®, Kubernetes®, OpenShift®, and Ansible®. With a mission to accelerate cloud adoption and streamline compliance processes, the company's pioneering approach has revolutionized the way businesses approach multi-cloud environments. By harnessing the potential of generative AI and cloud governance, Concourse Labs empowers organizations to scale, secure, and innovate with confidence in their cloud journeys.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

For more information about Concourse Labs products and services, contact sales@concourselabs.com

