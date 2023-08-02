Christie's International Real Estate Welcomes Industry Titan Timothy Di Prizito

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Christie's International Real Estate, is proud to announce that Timothy Di Prizito, one of the nation's top producers who amassed over $450 million in career sales and his team at the DPG Group will be leaving Coldwell Banker and joining the brokerage in the Beverly Hills office.

With a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades in both Luxury Residential and Commercial Real Estate, Di Prizito's track record of negotiating challenging real estate transactions, coupled with his sound investment strategy advice, first-class transactional services, and a 5-star referral network has made him a recognized force in the industry. His acute understanding of the social and cultural dynamics of the greater Los Angeles, Montecito, and San Francisco areas, along with his extensive network of essential relationships allows him to stay attuned to the pulse of the real estate market nationwide.

Departing The Joyce Rey Team after 7 years as former general manager and a top team contributor, Di Prizito's impressive and diverse portfolio of transactions boasts some truly remarkable sales, including Bel Air golf course estate at 531 Barnaby Ln for $28.1 million, the former home of Rob Lowe at 771 Garden Lane, Montecito, which commanded an impressive $19.1 million, 2600 Wild Oak Drive, the largest single parcel estate in Los Feliz, which sold for $17.5 million. Not to mention his current trophy listings 2300 Garden St, formerly the famous Santa Barbara Mission seminary campus, priced around $50 million, Montecito's preeminent historic estate, "Far Afield" at 670 Hot Springs Rd, currently listed at $59.9 million, and a coming soon Trousdale, Beverly Hills estate listed at $35 million.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Timothy Di Prizito and his DPG Group to our AKG family," said Aaron Kirman, Founder, and CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate. "His broad experience, unparalleled success, and dynamic approach to real estate make him an invaluable addition to our brokerage."

Di Prizito is now setting his sights on transforming his DPG Group into a billionaire broker team by harnessing the influential support of the Christie's International Real Estate network. This bold vision will be achieved through aggressively expanding his agent coaching systems, and enhancing services for billionaire real estate portfolio sales and acquisitions on a worldwide scale. This endeavor promises to reshape the landscape of the real estate industry and further solidify Christie's International Real Estate and DPG Group's position among the elite players in the industry.

"I am extremely excited about the limitless opportunities to lead a mega team, while mentoring young agents toward great success. Christie's International Real Estate is an elite brand, and has exactly the international luxury reputation my clientele deserve," said Di Prizito. "Together with AKG's enthusiastic and resolute endorsement to help DPG become the next billion-dollar team, our plan is simple: to be the new, cutting-edge, one-stop force in luxury real estate worldwide."

Hailing from Southern California for the past three decades, Di Prizito originally grew up on the south shores of New Jersey before graduating from Clemson University in South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science Degree. During his first ten years in the industry, Di Prizito not only earned the trust of his clientele as a seasoned consultant but also emerged as a dedicated mentor, motivator, trainer, and coach for aspiring realtors entering the field.

Inspired by personal real estate experiences and fueled by a passion for architecture, Di Prizito's achievements have earned him recognition from The Beverly Hills Courier as one of Beverly Hills' Top 10 Real Estate Brokers, and he has been named in Coldwell Banker's "Top 1% Agent" category. His expertise has also been featured on top television programs such as EXTRA's Mansions and Millionaires, and Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. His expert commentary has also been highlighted in esteemed publications including Forbes, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, Modern Luxury, The Los Angeles Times, and Haute Magazine.

Not only is Timothy Di Prizito a husband, father, AYSO coach, and passionate philanthropist in his everyday life, he also actively engages in numerous educational, charitable, and recreational community organizations. To learn more about Timothy Di Prizito or The DPG Group, please visit DPGEstates.com .

