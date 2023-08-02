Executive Director of the King County Library System announces retirement

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King County Library System (KCLS) Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum has announced her retirement, effective November 30.

A distinguished librarian, Rosenblum has spent the past 35 years working for public libraries. Since joining KCLS in January 2018, the library system has received numerous awards and accolades for outstanding services and innovation, including being named a National Medal finalist by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) this year — a first for KCLS.

In 2019, she oversaw the completion of the 2004 Capitol Bond Building Program. The voter-approved $172 million Capital Bond funded the construction of 17 new libraries, 11 expanded libraries, 15 renovated libraries, a parking-lot expansion and a three-level garage. Rosenblum also opened Makerspaces at the Bellevue and Federal Way Libraries in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Makerspaces provide hands-on learning opportunities for people of all ages to explore emerging technologies.

In 2020, Rosenblum established a new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) department, strengthening KCLS' ability to provide equitable services. And this spring, she gained the KCLS Board of Trustees' approval to remove late fines for overdue materials and to clear all late fine accruals from patron accounts. Removing late fines increases accessibility and encourages library use for all patrons.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Rosenblum demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patrons. She brought innovative services and a sense of connection to communities by implementing new online programming, expanding digital collections, boosting Wi-Fi in library parking lots, and creating safe and convenient access to print materials through curbside service and 24/7 library lockers.

The KCLS Board of Trustees is charged with hiring the new executive director. They will conduct a national search for the position.

"Lisa's innovative and compassionate governance has advanced KCLS' reputation as a nationally recognized leader in public library systems," said KCLS Board of Trustees President Harish Kulkarni. "Her library legacy is admirable, and she has left a lasting and positive impact on King County communities. We congratulate Lisa on her achievements and wish her the best in her well-earned retirement."

"While the decision to retire was not an easy one, I am thankful that my nearly 20-year run as a library director will end at KCLS," said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. "I have been honored to serve King County residents, and I am proud of the extraordinary work we continue to do to help our patrons grow, learn and thrive."

