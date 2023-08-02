Infinix Unleashes All-New Cyberpunk Styled GT 10 Pro with Superior Gaming Performance

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today officially launches the Infinix GT 10 Pro, marking the debut of their new GT Series smartphones. This series aims to provide young gamers with an affordable yet high-performance gaming experience, combined with striking cyberpunk aesthetics.

The increasing popularity of mobile gaming has created a demand for gaming smartphones, particularly among budget-conscious gamers. However, the current market lacks affordable options that deliver a satisfactory gaming experience, as intrusive ads and pre-installed bloatware often hinder gameplay. In response to these challenges, Infinix introduces the GT 10 Pro as a game-changer in gaming smartphone design. It fills the gap in the market by offering a top-tier gaming experience at an accessible price point.

The GT Series sets a new standard with its streamlined user experience, optimizing both hardware and software without the inconvenience of bloatware or ads. Infinix understands the needs of enthusiastic gamers who have been underserved until now, and the GT Series is designed to meet those needs effectively. With the Infinix GT 10 Pro, gamers can expect unparalleled gaming performance and aesthetics, all at an affordable price.

"We are incredibly proud to once again push the boundaries of smartphone design with the all-new GT series. With outstanding performance, striking product design, and creative packaging that reflects attitude and style, the GT 10 Pro is crafted for pure smartphone gaming, empowering users to outplay the rest." - Benjamin Jiang, CEO at Infinix.

Best-in-Class Gaming Performance

The Infinix GT 10 Pro introduces a powerful Dimensity octa-core processor that sets a new standard for affordable mobile gaming performance. Manufactured using an efficient 6nm process, the Dimensity 8050 impresses with its 1x super core clocked at 3GHz, 3x performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and 4x additional cores operating at 2GHz. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and seamless background performance.

For an exceptional gaming experience, the GT 10 Pro is equipped with the ARM Mali-G77 graphics processor, the first-generation GPU based on the Mali 'Valhall' architecture. With 9 graphics cores, it delivers high frame rates and lag-free gaming on the latest mobile titles, bringing breathtaking visuals to gamers' screens.

Despite its impressive power, the GT 10 Pro remains cool during extended gaming sessions. Thanks to the vapor chamber liquid cooling technology, heat is efficiently dissipated from the high-performance components, ensuring a comfortable grip.

Furthermore, the GT 10 Pro offers up to 16GB of extended system memory (8GB + 8GB), ensuring smooth gameplay and effortless app switching. Additionally, with 256GB of onboard storage, users have ample space to store large game downloads and other files without worrying about running out of storage.

Delivering a Next Level Gaming Experience

Infinix understands the importance of a distraction-free gaming experience, which is why they have developed the Pure XOS software environment specifically for gamers. Built on the latest Android 13, Pure XOS provides a clean and streamlined software experience by reducing pre-installed apps and offering tighter notification controls. This ensures that gamers can enjoy uninterrupted gameplay without any distractions. Pure XOS also includes regular security updates and patches to ensure a safe and optimal gaming experience over time.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is packed with features that enhance the gaming experience and immerse users in the action. With an all-sensory game engine, 4D vibration technology allows users to feel every bump and shot in the game, while the linear motor provides precise feedback on bullet impacts with vibrations in different corners of the device. The high-precision gyroscope enhances racing and FPS games, making them fluid and enjoyable. Dual stereo speakers further enhance the gameplay, allowing users to hear approaching enemies and immerse themselves in the virtual world.

When it comes to visuals, the Infinix GT 10 Pro doesn't disappoint. It features a stunning 10-bit FHD+AMOLED display with vibrant colors, high brightness, and contrast ratio. The reduced bezel size maximizes the screen-to-body ratio, providing gamers with a wide and comfortable viewing area. The impressive 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and lifelike graphics, while the 360Hz touch sampling rate ensures quick and accurate touch response, giving gamers an advantage in fast-paced games. In addition, the GT 10 Pro supports 1920 Hz high frequency PWM dimming and hardware low blue light solution which is TUV certified for optical safety, ensuring the well-being of gamers during extended gaming sessions, especially at night.

Designed to Stand Out

Infinix GT 10 Pro redefines gaming aesthetics with its inspiration from the Cyberpunk sci-fi sub-genre. Designed to make a statement, it features a striking Cyberpunk-styled back cover that allows young gamers to stand out from the crowd. The interactive and customizable mini-LED indicator adds a personal touch, letting users express their individuality and mood. Additionally, the protective cover is specially crafted to withstand intense gameplay, providing a secure grip and a reliable feel in the hand.

What sets GT 10 Pro apart even further is its unique packaging design. Users can assemble the outer packaging box into a music amplifier and charging holder, adding an extra layer of versatility and enjoyment to the product.

Available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver, GT 10 Pro embodies the style and attitude that resonates with the desires of young mobile gamers.

Additional Key Features

Infinix GT 10 Pro incorporates the signature features that have made Infinix a trusted brand. It boasts an impressive Ultra Clear triple camera setup, headlined by a flagship 108MP HD main camera that captures moments with remarkable clarity and precision. Whether it's a scenic landscape or a candid shot, users can expect stunning image quality. The 32MP Ultra HD selfie camera with dual flash ensures users look their best in selfies and offers exciting personalization options, including sky replacement and AR effects. Adding virtual characters to photos adds an extra touch of creativity and enhances the futuristic appeal that young gamers crave.

When it comes to gaming, the GT 10 Pro raises the bar by closely collaborating with popular games like PUBG, MLBB, and Free Fire. This collaboration ensures high frame rates and impressive visual quality, immersing users in the gaming experience like never before.

To keep the GT 10 Pro powered for extended gaming sessions, it features a 45W intelligent safety charge. Compliant with PD 3.0 charging standards, this smart charging solution provides reliable and worry-free charging. Bypass charging reduces heat buildup during gameplay, and USB PD 3.0 support ensures compatibility with the latest charging standards found in modern smartphones. This means users can enjoy overnight charging without any anxiety.

Pricing and Availability

Infinix GT 10 Pro will retail for under $250, and will be available in Cyber Black, and Mirage Silver. Pricing and availability will vary according to region.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ .

