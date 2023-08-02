Shipt and Issa Rae Launch New Student Membership Program While Amplifying the Talents of Diverse Creatives

From Campus to Times Square: Shipt's New Offering Comes Alive in National Ad Campaign, Forged by Howard University Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt is proud to announce its newest membership program, offering college students nationwide the convenience of same-day delivery with college budgets in mind. Available for $4.99 per month, students can access all the perks of a Shipt membership, receiving everything they need, from snacks to electronics, room decor, and school supplies, conveniently delivered to their dorm room, house or apartment. To discover more about the student membership, visit Shipt.com/student .

Along with the new program, the company is also proud to unveil the second phase of its visionary collaboration with entrepreneur, actress, and producer Issa Rae, dedicated to empowering underrepresented voices in creative industries. According to the Association of National Advertisers' most recent annual diversity report , African Americans make up only 7.2% of professionals in the advertising industry. This dynamic next wave is the culmination of a unique summer internship program in conjunction with Howard University, where interns were tasked with crafting a national advertising campaign created by students for students.

"Shipt is incredibly proud to make the convenience and simplicity of same-day delivery even more accessible and affordable for college students nationwide," said Alia Kemet, Shipt's Chief Marketing Officer. "Who knows better what college students want than students themselves? As a proud Howard University graduate myself, I was thrilled to work alongside these bright creative minds. The students did a brilliant job creating a best-in-class campaign while gaining real-world experience."

Throughout the summer, rising Juniors Avery Harrell, Serenity Owens, and Gavin Kelley, alongside rising Sophomore Kayla Collins, have been mentored by Issa Rae, Kemet, and other Shipt leaders to gain experience and build their professional portfolios. The four interns spent 12 weeks working alongside industry experts to conceptualize, film, edit and even star in the 30-second advertising spot that went live today. The spot, along with the full suite of creative assets, was unveiled in Times Square last night at an event hosted by Shipt, where the students were surprised to see their work illuminating iconic screens.

"Championing underrepresented voices has been a driving force in my career and collaborating with Shipt on this journey deepens that passion," says Issa Rae. "Witnessing the dedication and brilliance of these talented students as they create something truly extraordinary this summer is awe-inspiring. I believe their work will resonate with people from all walks of life, and I'm excited for the world to experience the impact of their remarkable talent."

In support of the student membership launch, Rae has also curated a list of essential items for every college student, available via Shipt, to ensure the upcoming school year is a breeze. The first 500 students to sign up for the student membership will receive a complimentary kit of Issa's college essentials.* Essentials include:

Threshold 14 x 14 Wooden Letter Board

heyday 4000mAh Power Bank

Be Rooted 3pk Ballpoint Affirmation Pens

Cheez-it Extra Toasty Baked Snack Crackers

Customers can also shop the full list of Issa's college essentials here .

For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com/hi and follow @shipt on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook . New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting Shipt.com or by downloading the Shipt app.

**To receive a gift with purchase, (1.) be one of the first five hundred (500) signups for a Shipt Student Membership; (2.) retain membership beyond the free trial period; and (3.) remit the first month's membership payment. Gift is a College Essentials Kit curated by Issa Rae, which includes one (1) Wood Letter Board From Threshold; one (1) 400mAH Power Bank from heyday; one (1) 3-Pack of Ballpoint Affirmation Pens from Be Rooted; and one (1) 12.4-ounce box of Cheez-It Extra Toasty Baked Snack Crackers. Approximate retail value (ARV) per gift is $46.87. Limit one per person, while supplies last. Gift recipients will be notified via email and must complete the online gift claim form before the deadline specific in the email in order to receive the gift.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom .

