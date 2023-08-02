TiNDLE Foods Expands into New Categories Amidst Rapid Growth and Merges Portfolio of Disruptive Food Brands Under One Global Brand

The food tech company will broaden its portfolio to include additional meat and dairy products such as sausages, milks, and ice creams for consumers worldwide

The brand consolidation will unlock opportunities for TiNDLE Foods to grow across new categories and product offerings, utilizing its existing expertise in plant-based food innovation, R&D, and access to distribution channels

TiNDLE Foods' bold rebrand was led by its newly-established in-house creative team

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the food tech leader TiNDLE Foods, formerly Next Gen Foods, announces an expansion into new categories, reinforcing its commitment to delivering great-tasting and high-quality foods in order to build a more sustainable food system. The company also unveils a new brand identity that reflects its latest evolution to tap into a wider net of categories and plans to release additional meat and dairy products under the TiNDLE Foods umbrella.

Food tech leader TiNDLE Foods, formerly Next Gen Foods, announces an expansion into new categories (including milks, ice creams, and sausages) and a new brand identity (PRNewswire)

The expanded TiNDLE Foods platform will serve the development, production, and sales of its existing line of TiNDLE Chicken products on top of brand-new, plant-based foods that now include dairy and other meat analogues, including sausages. Led by Chief Technology Officer John Seegers, the team's decades of experience in the plant protein and product development space will be instrumental in creating a more diverse and assorted product range outside of chicken, allowing consumers to shop for TiNDLE products every meal of the day, from breakfast to dessert.

Later this year, the company plans to introduce its first range of plant-based sausages, including Bratwurst, Italian, and Savory Breakfast sausages. Additionally, the company will see increased efficiencies from the recent acquisition of dairy startup Mwah!, including expanded R&D capabilities and an expertise in dairy product development, as led by co-founders Damian Piedrahita and Claudia Comini. TiNDLE Foods will roll out a range of new plant-based milks and further develop its collection of creamy and decadent gelatos, following the limited launch of its signature Madagascan Vanilla Gelato in select London eateries this past spring.

"The new TiNDLE Foods marks a significant milestone in our journey in providing ridiculously good food experiences that will help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable food system," said Andre Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of TiNDLE Foods. "As we grow into new product categories and increase our capacity to make the best-tasting meat and dairy products – some of the most beloved foods in our society – we're now able to get closer and closer to finding viable and delicious solutions to help save our planet."

The new brand identity presents a bold and modern aesthetic, designed to resonate across the company's entire portfolio of products and brand experiences. Behind the strategic brand redesign is the newly-established in-house creative agency – led by Vice President of Brand and Creative, Borna Bayat – and comprised of both up-and-coming and experienced creatives and brand strategists that oversee the brand's full creative and content strategy across all channels. The TiNDLE Foods identity is expected to begin rolling out later this year on select packaging.

"Our brand relaunch is more than a new look," shared Borna Bayat, VP of Brand and Creative at TiNDLE Foods. "It's a visual manifestation of our commitment to creating a sustainable and delicious future. It's about using design as a tool to communicate our mission, engage our consumers, and ultimately, contribute to a food system that future generations can rely on."

As consumption and popularity of meat grows globally, it is estimated that animal agriculture contributes nearly 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions. TiNDLE Foods was founded in 2020 by Andre Menezes and Timo Recker, two veterans of both the meat and plant-based food industries, with a mission to reduce our reliance on animal agriculture and make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious. The brand name TiNDLE is a modern reference to 19th-century Irish physicist John Tyndall, who proved the connection between atmospheric CO2 and the greenhouse effect.

To date, TiNDLE Foods has raised $130 million in funding, centered on bringing its flagship product, TiNDLE Chicken, to market. In under two years, the plant-based chicken has grown from only a handful of restaurants in Singapore to over thousands of restaurants and grocery stores worldwide – including Michelin-starred establishments, fast casual chains and coveted independent eateries. Earlier this year, TiNDLE Chicken made its initial debut into grocery stores across Germany and the United Kingdom, launching with major retailers including the EDEKA Group and Morrisons.

For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow TiNDLE Foods on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About TiNDLE Foods

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercializing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based food brands. TiNDLE Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit www.tindle.com.

Connect with TiNDLE Foods: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | TikTok

Media kit

www.tindle.com/media

TiNDLE Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TiNDLE Foods